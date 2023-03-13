All Fortnite Accolades in Chapter 4 Season 2

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2, has brought in a ton of new content and challenges for players to enjoy. One of the most exciting new additions to the game is the Accolades system. Accolades are secret tasks that reward players for completing specific objectives in the game. With the introduction of this system, there are a lot of different Accolades that players can earn. So, if you’re looking to complete all of them, we’ve got the complete list right here.

What are Fortnite Accolades?

Accolades are simply tasks or quests that players can complete to earn XP. However, unlike other challenges, these tasks are hidden in-game, and you will only be able to notice them once you complete them. Most of these tasks require you to be the first to do something in the game, such as being the first to pick up a legendary item or revive a player.

There are 24 of them in total, and while it can be impossible to complete all of them in a single match, the XP you get from achieving them can gradually add up if you keep playing. For the complete list, check out the section below.

Complete List of Fortnite Accolades in Chapter 4, Season 2

Early Bird – Be the first player in the match to pick up a legendary item

– Be the first player in the match to pick up a legendary item Finders Keepers – Be the first player in the match to collect a weapon from an eliminated player

– Be the first player in the match to collect a weapon from an eliminated player Helping Hand – Follower revived player or squad member

– Follower revived player or squad member Game Keeper – Six Wildlife hunted in a match

– Six Wildlife hunted in a match Gold Rush – 50 Gold Bars collected in a match

– 50 Gold Bars collected in a match Battle Ready – Be the first player in the match to reach maximum health and shields

– Be the first player in the match to reach maximum health and shields The Gift of Life – Be the first player in the match to reboot a player

– Be the first player in the match to reboot a player Demolition Specialist – 50 Structures destroyed in a match

– 50 Structures destroyed in a match Carnivore – Nine Wildlife hunted in a match

– Nine Wildlife hunted in a match Gilded Glory – 100 Gold Bars collected in a match

– 100 Gold Bars collected in a match Quit Exit – Be the first player in the match to be eliminated

– Be the first player in the match to be eliminated Patch Up, Pronto! – First player in the match to revive a player

– First player in the match to revive a player Demolition Expert – 250 Structures destroyed in a match

– 250 Structures destroyed in a match Can of Worms – Five Fish caught in a match

– Five Fish caught in a match Treasure Trove – 250 Gold Bars collected in a match

– 250 Gold Bars collected in a match Swift Shrubbery – Be the first player in the match to apply a bush

– Be the first player in the match to apply a bush Sic’ Em – Tamed creature downed or eliminated a player

– Tamed creature downed or eliminated a player Demolition Master – 1,000 Structures destroyed in a match

– 1,000 Structures destroyed in a match Fishmonger – 10 Fish caught in a match

– 10 Fish caught in a match Kinetic Blade Stand – (Will be updated at a later stage)

– (Will be updated at a later stage) Bird of Prey – Be the first player in the match to catch a chicken

– Be the first player in the match to catch a chicken Hired Gun – Follower downed or eliminated a player

– Follower downed or eliminated a player Open Season – Three Wildlife hunted in a match

– Three Wildlife hunted in a match Pescetarian – 15 Fish caught in a match

Those are all the Fortnite Accolades quests, which may be subject to change throughout the season. If you’re looking to level up your Battle Pass and get that Eren skin, completing these tasks is a good idea. Remember that you can also use the best weapons and augments to help you complete them faster, and invite a friend or two if you need an extra hand.

