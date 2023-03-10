How to Unlock the Mega-Brella in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2 has been a great success, offering a bunch of new content for players to explore. One of the new items players can unlock is the Mega-Brella, an aesthetically pleasing glider that will have you soaring through the skies in style. Unlocking this free Victory Umbrella is pretty simple, and here’s how you can do it.

How to Get the Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

If you want to get the Victory Umbrella, you must win a match in either Battle Royale or Zero Build mode. You can play solo, duo, or squad, depending on how you’re most comfortable. Once you’ve won a match, you’ll receive the Victory Umbrella as a reward and be able to equip it from your locker. It’s a great way to show your friends you’ve beat Fortnite at least once.

While it can be challenging to secure a win with sweaty players occasionally flooding the lobby, you can take advantage of the new weapons to increase your chances of winning. For example, the newly released Kinetic Blade allows you to knock your enemies away and perform a dash attack, making it an excellent weapon for both offensive and defensive playstyles.

The Havoc Pump Shotgun is also a great alternative if you’re into close-quarter fights. If you know how to use this weapon properly, you can one-shot your enemies. Other than that, the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle is also a solid choice for those looking for a more stealthy playstyle. This weapon doesn’t make much noise, and its accuracy will allow you to mow down enemies from mid to long-range.

Now that you know how to unlock the Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2, you can start competing and earning your reward. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a new player, the Victory Umbrella is a great way to show off your skills. So get out there and start playing while you can still get this umbrella!

