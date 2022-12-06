From Downpour, Snowflake, and Battle Bloom to the Palm Leaf Umbrella, each season, Fortnite releases a new Victory Umbrella that matches the season’s theme for free. This time, players can finally get their hands on The Peerless Parasol, which is an umbrella inspired by Geno or The Ageless Champion. But how exactly do you get this umbrella? After all, you won’t find it anywhere when you get into the game, not in the shop or your Locker. So, if you’re wondering about this, here’s how to unlock the Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1!

How to Unlock the Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

To unlock the Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, you must win a classic Battle Royale game. This may seem tough, but you can always invite your buddies to play in Duos, Trios, or even Squads to back you up.

There’s also a little trick you can use if you play on PC. Although this may sound like a scummy move, you can invite your console friends so that there’s a higher chance you’ll be thrown in a console lobby. Of course, this is not the most ethical way to win, but given the number of sweats at the start of every new season, sometimes you need to take it a step further.

Once you have won a match, you can claim the Chapter 4 Season 1 Victory Umbrella, and it will instantly be available in your Locker for you to equip. Design-wise, this season’s umbrella looks fantastic. Last season we had the Chrome Umbrella, which looks simple but captivating, however this season’s umbrella simply looks complicated and in a good way. The white, gold and blue look great together, and the entire design has a futuristic feel, making it compatible with various Fortnite skins.

So, that’s how you can unlock the newest victory umbrella in Fortnite. For a glider you can get for free, it’s definitely worth it. While you’re here, ensure you know everything new in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1. In addition, it wouldn’t hurt to check out the best weapons in Fortnite right now if Victory Royale is what you’re after!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022