Fortnite Chapter 4 is finally here! And as usual, with every new update, there are new quests and new rewards to be unlocked. One of the latest quests in Fortnite asks players to assist in defeating The Ageless Champion. But who is this person? Little is known about him, but let me tell you one thing. Just like bosses in general, defeating him is no easy task. So, if you want to survive to secure that sweet victory royale and earn rewards, ensure you know how to find and defeat The Ageless Champion in Fortnite.

How to Find and Defeat The Ageless Champion in Fortnite

The Ageless Champion can be found at the Citadel. From the looks of it, he doesn’t have an exact spawn location, but you should be able to find him roaming around the bottom of the throne or up top. Even if you can’t see him visually, you’ll be able to hear some kind of “boss music” playing whenever he’s nearby. Keep following the audio cue, and you’ll be able to find him easily. For complete clarity, check out the map below for his location.

Before you engage in a fight, know that he uses different weapons depending on your distance from him. The Ageless Champion will shoot you with his Ex-Caliber Rifle if you are within mid to long range. Instead of firing bullets, this particular weapon shoots swords that explode within a short period. Meanwhile, within melee range, he will switch to the Shockwave Hammer, which may send you flying off The Citadel and possibly to your death.

Given how his attacks work, it’s best to maintain your distance and juke him around the building. The Ex-Caliber Rifle deals a lot of damage, but it is a slow weapon. Not to mention that it only has three bullets and takes forever to reload. So, as soon as you keep running around while shooting him, you should be able to chip away his shield and HP quickly. Some mid to long-range weapons you can use against him are the Red-Eye Assault Rifle and the DMR.

There’s also a lot of cover in The Citadel, so use that to your advantage whenever you need to top up your health. Once you have defeated him, he will drop his Mythic Ex-Caliber Rifle and Shockwave Hammer, along with some additional loot you can pick up. You’ll also receive 2.000 XP, which will benefit you in unlocking the newest battle pass.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022