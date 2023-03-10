Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2 Grind Rail Locations

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Two is finally here, along with a new batch of quests encouraging the exploration of the neon-cyberpunk wonderland ‘Mega City.’ In one of these weekly quests, you’ll need to ‘Restore health or gain shields while on a Grind Rail’ — But what is a Grind Rail, and where can you find them?

Fortnite Grind Rails Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Epic Games

Grind Rails are a new feature introduced in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Two (MEGA). You can jump on these long neon rails found throughout Mega City and its nearby locations to gain some serious speed. As the quest suggests, you can even use items while grinding.

Where to Find Grind Rails in Fortnite

Image: Fortnite.gg / Epic Games

In Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Two, you can find a multitude of Grind Rails spiraling throughout the entirety of Mega City. Embrace your inner Sonic the Hedgehog and jump on for some incredible camera angles of this gorgeous metropolis.

If Mega City is a little too hot to land in right now, you can also find Grind Rails on the long bridge connecting Steamy Springs to Kenjutsu Crossing.

Related: How to Get The Eren Jeager Skin in Fortnite

How to Restore Health or Gain Shields While on a Grind Rail

To complete the ‘Restore health or gains hields while on a Grind Rail‘ weekly quest, grab a Shield Potion, Med-Mist, or Slap Juice and jump onto a Grind Rail. You can consume these items as usual while grinding and need to gain a combined total of 100 shields or health.

Like zip lines, you can jump off a Grind Rail from any distance without taking fall damage. So if you see a shield or health item you need to complete the quest — or maybe a Havoc Pump Shotgun — feel free to jump and grab it before anyone else can.

You’ll also need to knock back players with a Kinetic Blade to complete another weekly quest, which is incredibly amusing — especially when leaping from a Grind Rail at an unsuspecting opponent. Live those cyber-ninja fantasies.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023