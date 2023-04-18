Where to Find a Lock On Pistol in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter Four Season Two has seen its fair share of interesting weapons, including the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle and Attack on Titan‘s ODM Gear and Thunder Spears. One of the most unique is the Lock On Pistol, which, as the name suggests, locks onto and tracks opponents.

Whether you’re trying to complete the Weekly Challenge, need a weapon for a high-speed chase, or are just frankly bad at aiming — this article details everything you need to know to find a Lock On Pistol in Fortnite and, most importantly, how to use it.

Fortnite Lock On Pistol Locations

The Lock On Pistol can be found as floor loot, in Chests, from destroying Drones in Hotspots, and very occasionally from fishing. It can only be found as a Rare quality (blue) weapon.

The easiest way to find a Lock On Pistol is to land in a Fortnite location densely populated with floor loot and chests, such as Mega City, Slappy Shores, Breakwater Bay, Brutal Bastion, and Anvil Square.

How to Damage Opponents With The Lock On Pistol

Zooming in with the Lock On Pistol will display a large blue ring instead of the regular crosshair you see when using any other pistol. Keeping the ring on an enemy will cause the weapon to lock on to them after 0.4 seconds, and firing will automatically hit your target. Who says you need to know how to aim to get a Victory Royale?

To complete the Damage Opponents with the Lock On Pistol Weekly Quest, you must deal 200 damage to any enemy. The Lock On Pistol deals 20 damage for body shots and 25 on headshots. Don’t worry if you can’t do this in a single match, as progress tracks between games.

For a skin that matches the Lock On Pistol perfectly, check out our article on how to get Renegade Runner: a neo-cyberpunk take on the iconic and incredibly rare Renegade Raider.

