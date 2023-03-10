How to Drift in a Car in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Are you looking to show off your driving skills and drift in Fortnite? Well, this can be challenging, especially if you are a player unfamiliar with driving a car in video games. The good news is that anyone can learn how to drift in Fortnite, as it only takes a little practice. Drifting comes down to pressing the right buttons at the right time when going around corners. Read on to learn some essential tips on drifting in Fortnite.

How Can You Drift in a Car in Fortnite?

Drifting in Fortnite can be compared to drifting in popular racing games such as GT7 and Need for Speed—it follows the same concept. If you are unfamiliar with those two games, the best way to describe drifting is that you must press the brake and accelerate buttons as you go around a corner. Let’s provide an example.

Speed up towards a curve in the road, and as you come to the curve, you will want to hit the break button while moving the analog stick toward the direction of the curve. The best point to hit the break is right before you drive through the beginning of the curve or turn. If timed correctly, this will cause your back wheels to stop, creating a drift effect. This can be done with the newly added vehicle—the Nitro Drifter.

Find time to practice drifting in Fortnite’s creative mode, where you won’t have to worry about being killed by other players. Find a curve on the map with a vehicle, and practice until drifting feels like second nature. The more reps you take, the better you will get! It can take some time to master, but once you do, you will feel like Vin Diesel from the Fast and Furious series!

Now that you can show off your newly found driving skills, one-up other players by finding the new shotgun. This Havoc Pump Shotgun is the latest version of the pump shotgun that all fans have grown to love and have wanted back since being removed.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023