Fortnite Codes List: Free Cosmetics and Items(December 2022)

Fortnite players already know the value of getting the best of gaming for free when they signed up to play Fortnite. The battle royale game has been a cornerstone of the gaming industry for years now after its major surge in popularity in 2018. After so long in the spotlight, Fortnite still brings so many interesting new characters, designs, and map changes that keep players coming back for more. This list of working codes is no different. With redeemable codes for free V-Bucks, new outfits, emotes, and more, there is plenty of content up for grabs this month for players to enjoy. Here are the active Fortnite codes that include free cosmetics and items.

Fortnite Codes List for Free Cosmetics, Items, and More

Everyone loves some codes in games that unlock free stuff for you. It is no surprise that everyone is always on the hunt for them. Thankfully there are indeed lots of codes that you can utilize to acquire numerous items. Down below you will find a list of the currently active Fortnite Redeemable Codes. You can use these codes for free V-Bucks, cosmetics, and items. These codes may expire at any moment, so be sure to try them out for yourself to see if you can still claim them. Here are the redeemable codes:

WDCT-SD21-RKJ6-UACP – Wildcat Skin

WDCT-SD74-2KMG-RQPV – Wildcat Skin

WDCT-SD21-RKJ1-LDRJ – Wildcat Skin

YXTU-DTRO-S3AP-QRHZ – V-Bucks

MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU – V-Bucks

MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM – V-Bucks

MPUV-3GCP-MWYT-RXUS – V-Bucks

SDKY-7LKM-ULMF-ZKOT – V-Bucks

SDKY-7LKM-UTGL-LHTU – V-Bucks

XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML – V-Bucks

XTGL-9DKO-SDBV-FDDZ – V-Bucks

GNHR-LWLW5-698CN-DMZXL – V-Bucks

7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK – Frozen Suit

MYTJH-AXUFM-KA4VF-JV6LK – Rose Outfit

3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7 – Taxi Banner

7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK – Batman

LPYDF-3C79V-TTFLG-YSBQP – Nalia Skin

How to Redeem Codes in Fortnite

The process to redeem codes in Fortnite is relatively simple. However, if you have never done it before, here is how to redeem free codes in Fortnite for cosmetics and items in the game:

Go to the Epic Games website. Log into your Epic Games account (your Fortnite account). Scroll over your username using the mouse in the right corner of the screen. Click “Redeem Code” from the menu that drops down after you scroll over your name. Enter any code from the list above in the “Enter Access Code” box.

Once you have done this, you will have redeemed your code and your redeemed items will immediately be transferred to your account. You will need to do this for each code you want to use, so it will be fairly time-consuming if you decide to do all of them. Make sure to use them as soon as possible since a lot of these codes have expiration dates.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022