Say Goodbye to The Praetorium in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove 2022 Event

The Moogle Treasure Trove event is returning yet again in Final Fantasy XIV, this time tasking players with collecting Irregular Tomestones of Scripture in exchange for unique rewards like mounts, glamour items, minions, and much more. Main story dungeons like Castrum Meridianum and The Praetorium have always been mainstays of these events, but with major changes coming to both of these duties very soon, this is the last chance players have to run them as they were originally released before they’re changed forever.

FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove 2022 Schedule

You can run the original versions of Castrum Meridianum and The Praetorium, along with a bunch of other classic content, during the 2022 Moogle Treasure Trove event, which will begin on Monday, March 14 2022 at 1:00 AM PDT and last through the release of Patch 6.1 in April. The patch doesn’t have a concrete release date yet, but a Live Letter is coming sometime in the next few weeks that will reveal the release date and trailer for the next chapter of Final Fantasy XIV.

Praetorium and Castrum Meridianum Changes

Patch 6.1, currently due sometime in April, will be making major changes to A Realm Reborn’s finale and MSQ Roulette as a whole. Castrum Meridianum will be reworked as a traditional 4-player dungeon, and The Praetorium will be split into three separate duties.

The first part of the dungeon up through the battle with Gaius van Baelsar will be turned into a 4-player dungeon, and the battle with the Ultima Weapon will be made into a 4-player trial titled Porta Decumana. The last battle with Lahabrea will be made into a solo duty as well, removing that bit from the rotation.

Moogle Treasure Trove 2022 Rewards

There are a ton of old cosmetic items, mounts, and minions up for grabs this year, but the main attraction is the Mameshiba Earring. This is a unique item that was available during the 2019 Moogle Treasure Trove event after the launch of Shadowbringers, and now players can finally acquire it once more for 100 Irregular Tomestones of Scripture. Other highlights include the Tamamo Headband, Late Allagan PVP gear, and multiple extreme trial mounts.

Here is the full list of rewards for Moogle Treasure Trove 2022.

Exchangeable Items Tomestones Required Mameshiba Earring 100 Euphonious Kamuy Fife 50 Modern Aesthetics – Controlled Chaos 50 Primogenitor Orchestrion Roll 50 Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x2 30 Tamamo Headband 30 Drake Horn 30 Laurel Goobue Horn 30 Aithon Whistle 30 Boreas Whistle 30 White Lanner Whistle 30 Rose Laner Whistle 30 MGP Platinum Card 30 Botanist’s Garden 30 Lily Floor Lamp 30 Lily Wall Lamp 30 Simple Curtain 30 Oasis Wall-Mounted Fountain 30 Late Allagan Mask of Maiming/Striking/Scouting 15 Late Allagan Armor of Maiming/Striking/Scouting 15 Late Allagan Gloves of Maiming/Striking/Scouting 15 Late Allagan Bottoms of Maiming/Striking/Scouting 15 Late Allagan Sollerets of Maiming/Striking/Scouting 15 Middle La Noscea Riding Map 10 Lower La Noscea Riding Map 10 Eastern La Noscea Riding Map 10 Eastern La Noscea Riding Map 10 Upper La Noscea Riding Map 10 Outer La Noscea Riding Map 10 Behemoth Heir 7 Ivon Couerlfist Doll 7 Guidance Node Card *2 7 Genbu Card *3 7 Argath Thadalfus Card *4 7 Indomitable Orchestrion Roll 7 Keepers of the Lock Orchestrion Roll 7 Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x10 1

How to Get Irregular Tomestones of Scripture

Irregular Tomestones of Scripture are rewarded by completing specific duties featured in the event. This time, you sadly won’t be able to farm Turn 2 of the Binding Coil of Bahamut as a Blue Mage since it’s not included in the rotation, but there are plenty of other opportunities to stock up on Tomestones. Here are all the duties and their rewards for Moogle Treasure Trove 2022.

Main Scenario Tomestones The Praetorium (10) Castrum Meridianum (7)

Raid Tomestones Void Ark (3) The Weeping City of Mhach (5) Dun Scaith (7)

Dungeons Tomestones Copperbell Mines (Hard) (4) Pharos Sirius (4) The Keeper of the Lake(4) The Aurum Vale (4) Dzamael Darkhold (3)

Trial Tomestones The Wreath of Snakes (2) Hells’ Kier (2) The Jade Stoa (2)

PVP Tomestones The Borderland Ruins (Secure) (3-5) Seal Rock (Seize) (3-5) The Fields of Glory (Shatter) (3-5) Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) (3-5) Hidden Gorge (3-5)



The best ways to earn Irregular Tomestones of Scripture during Moogle Treasure Trove 2022 are running Main Scenario Roulette and Heavensward Alliance Raids. Praetorium and Castrum give the most rewards like usual, and that will be the preferred method for most people since you can just do something else during the cutscenes. If you’re looking for active gameplay, however, get ready to run Void Ark, Weeping City of Mhach, and Dun Scaith quite often this month.

If you’re still in A Realm Reborn, then you’re sadly stuck with the five available dungeons. They don’t reward a lot of Tomestones, and it seems like they picked the most annoying ARR dungeons for this event. There’s always PVP though, and many players will be queueing up for PVP matches for the first time in a long time to get those sweet, sweet Irregular Tomestones of Scripture.

FFXIV Itinerant Moogle Locations

If you’re trying to turn in your Irregular Tomestones of Scripture, you’ll need to seek an Itinerant Moogle in one of the three major city-states. Here are their locations.

Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks: (X: 9.4 Y: 11.6)

(X: 9.4 Y: 11.6) Ul’dah, Steps of Nald: (X: 9.6, Y 9.1)

(X: 9.6, Y 9.1) New Gridania: (X: 12.4, Y: 12.1)

These Moogles will remain in their locations throughout the duration of the event and stick around after in case you forget to spend some of your Tomestones.

Moogle Treasure Trove 2022 Blue Mage Strategy

Blue Mage parties are a Moogle Treasure Trove tradition, allowing players to clear certain duties extremely fast so they can acquire as many Irregular Tomestones as possible. Last year, the hot thing to run was Turn 2 of the Binding Coil of Bahamut. This time, it looks like Aurum Vale is the move. Keep an eye on the Party Finder for Blue Mage parties running Aurum Vale, as it can be completed in just a few minutes and rewards 4 Irregular Tomestones of Scripture.

To prepare, make sure you have the Ram’s Voice and Ultravibration spells learned as a Blue Mage in order to clear normal enemies, and you’ll want to have Missile unlocked to burn through bosses quickly. Most parties will require these spells if you want to guarantee a spot, so make sure you know these spells ahead of time. Nobody wants to scramble to learn spells the day the event starts.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.