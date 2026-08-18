President Trump dismissed concerns regarding the conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln as a fake report during an exchange in the Oval Office on Monday, The Hill reported. When asked about the status of service members on the vessel, the president explicitly stated, “Yeah, it was a CNN fake report.” He argued that the ship has been maintained well, noting that a retired general informed him the vessel is “beautifully maintained and beautifully taken care of.”

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The president also addressed a reporter during the Oval Office session, telling her, “Quiet, quiet. You’re very disrespectful,” after she attempted to ask about food supplies on the ship. He pointed out that while the Lincoln has been deployed for a significant duration, the military has historically kept ships out for much longer periods. These comments come in the wake of various reports describing difficult living conditions on the carrier, including accounts of moldy showers and rotten food.

Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee pushed back against the president’s claims by sharing a photo on social media. The image depicted a meal served on the ship, which consisted of a hamburger patty, diced carrots, and what was described as a gray slab of processed meat. This photo was originally shared by USA Today, and the lawmakers posted it without an additional caption.

The president added that other individuals visited the ship and determined those findings to be true

The situation surrounding the Lincoln has drawn significant attention due to reports of multiple sailors attempting to jump off the aircraft carrier. Pamela Brown of CNN initially reported on conditions aboard the ship, noting that a sailor went overboard while wearing a vest.

Trump calls concerns about the conditions on the USS Lincoln a “CNN fake news report” pic.twitter.com/lRkeREN5IY — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2026

An official stated that the Navy considered this incident to be a mental health episode. Navy leadership has held meetings with the family members of sailors to discuss concerns that the extended deployment in the Middle East could lead to worsening mental health and an increased risk of self-harm among the crew.

The USS Abraham Lincoln was stationed in the Middle East for more than 260 days, which exceeded the original expectations for its deployment. The ship had originally departed from San Diego in November. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao announced on Friday that the ship is now returning home. Following that announcement, Adm. Brad Cooper, the leader of U.S. Central Command, visited the ship on Saturday. Cooper acknowledged that serving on an aircraft carrier can be a challenging and tough experience for service members.

In a statement released on Sunday, Cooper noted that he reacts to stressors in different ways himself. He stated, “I’ve long believed that mental health is another aspect of individual health and requires our attention just like physical health and spiritual health.” He also mentioned that he applauds the leadership on the Lincoln for prioritizing crew resilience and mental health.

Other military figures have weighed in on the situation as well. Adm. Mike Mullen, the former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed great concern regarding the conditions on the ship during an appearance on Sunday. He mentioned that he knows Capt. Daniel Keeler, the commanding officer of the Lincoln, is working hard to address these issues. He concluded that he believes the truth likely lies somewhere in the middle regarding the various reports about the ship.

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