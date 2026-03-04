Iran is facing a possible replacement in the World Cup, and Trump’s response reveals his honest opinion

After the hockey team locker-room controversy, Donald Trump has also dropped his opinion on soccer. This summer, America is going to host the FIFA World Cup, and preparations are surely underway, but during the planning summit, when every qualified nation had its representatives, Iran was the only country whose representative was absent due to the ongoing conflict. Though Trump has given his honest opinion on Iran’s participation.

Recommended Videos

As per The Guardian, the president has said he does not care about Iran for the FIFA World Cup and seems unenthusiastic about watching it play in the United States. He made this statement in the context of the ongoing conflict between the two countries, and even dropped sharp comments about being a “Defeated Country,” hinting at the destruction Iran took during this dispute.

Trump’s exact words to Politico were, “I really don’t care. I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes.” Iran has not attended the summit before the World Cup, and there are concerns that it might miss the World Cup due to the rising clashes. It is yet to be seen whether this conflict will end, or they will not make it to the FIFA finals despite qualifying this season.

Iran’s World Cup fate hinges on the conflict’s outcome

After Trump’s statement, Mehdi Taj, the president of Iran’s football federation, also spoke on the Iran situation. He declared that the ongoing tensions between the two countries left no room for the football team to make it to the World Cup. This means the odds are high that the country might remain absent from FIFA. Iran is the Asian nation that has qualified for four consecutive World Cups, and it would be a significant disappointment for the fans if it failed to make an appearance.

​

US President Donald Trump has said he does not care whether Iran participates in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States. Iran was the first nation to qualify for the tournament… Read More: https://t.co/dCcAgo9ion#DonaldTrump #FIFAWorldCup #sports #iran pic.twitter.com/m7qM9kGqU1 — RadioNow 95.3FM (@RadioNow953FM) March 4, 2026

​

Additionally, FIFA has also ramped up security for all teams, so players like Sardar Azmoun, who live abroad, could still lead Iran despite issues at home. If Iran pulls out, group setups might change, affecting spots for Asian teams. Despite these measures, the future remains uncertain because the president told Americans to brace for more deaths as Operation Epic Fury rages on.

Things can get interesting if Iran ends up at the World Cup and finishes second in its group, with America doing the same. If this happens, Iran could face the United States in the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup, a match several enthusiasts might look forward to. But for now, Iranian players based in their home country could potentially face security challenges amid regional tensions, which might affect their focus on the upcoming World Cup.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy