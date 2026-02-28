Trump went to Texas to talk about the economy and ended up taking credit for a police officer’s sex life instead

President Trump took his “affordability and economy tour” to Corpus Christi, Texas, but things quickly went off track. The 79-year-old president ended up crediting his economic policies for improving a police officer’s sex life, based on a story he shared about a New York cop he knows.

Trump recounted how the officer told him, “Sir, it’s so good. My married life has gotten so much better.” When Trump asked why, the officer allegedly said, “My wife thought I was a loser. Financially, I couldn’t make any money because my 401k was dying for years, and now she thinks I’m the smartest financial genius ever. It’s made my sex life good. It’s made my life good. It’s given me a tremendous boost in life, sir.”

According to The Daily Beast, Trump also asked the crowd, “Is anybody unhappy with the job I’m doing? Your 401ks have doubled, right? Have they doubled?” He then said that anyone whose retirement savings haven’t gone up is a “loser.” These claims about a booming economy were central to his message ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump’s Texas visit came despite White House aides urging him to stay focused and on-message

This Texas trip was Trump’s first public appearance since his State of the Union address. It also came just days before a Senate primary in Texas on March 3, featuring incumbent Senator John Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Congressman Wesley Hunt, all competing for the Republican nomination. Trump has been making bold moves on multiple fronts lately, including ramping up military pressure in the Middle East.

The visit followed a White House strategy meeting where top aides, led by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, warned officials to keep Trump focused on the economy and affordability, specifically to counter his tendency to go off script. In Corpus Christi, he did exactly that.

Beyond the sex life anecdote, Trump complained again about the 2020 election being rigged, teased the idea of running for a third term, and launched an attack against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. He also suggested he might nominate Texas Senator Ted Cruz to the Supreme Court, telling the crowd, “He is such a pain in the a–, but he’s so good and so talented.”

While Trump boasted about the economy, official figures from his own Commerce Department showed a different picture. Economic growth had slowed to an annual rate of 1.4 percent, down sharply from the previous quarter’s 4.4 percent and below expectations. Inflation has also picked up, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rising 2.9 percent over the year in December 2025, its highest level since March 2024.

This was not the only unusual story Trump has told recently. Earlier this month, during a press conference about the Supreme Court striking down his tariff policies, he shared a story about a steel factory president from Georgia who allegedly told him, “President, I’d love to kiss you”, a gesture Trump said he did not want. Trump has also drawn attention for his alleged role in the Warner Bros sale, which Hollywood has strongly criticized.

