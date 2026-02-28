Hollywood is calling Trump’s role in the Warner Bros. sale ‘horrifying,’ and the backroom allegations are damning

Hollywood is buzzing with alarm after Paramount Skydance officially acquired Warner Bros. Discovery for over $110 billion, with many entertainment executives and Democratic politicians calling President Trump’s alleged involvement in the deal “horrifying.” This move comes after a year of Trump reportedly “muscling” his way into Hollywood, and it has some in the industry worried about the future of corporate independence.

Recommended Videos

According to Politico, this isn’t just about programming choices anymore; it’s about political power potentially influencing corporate structure. Producer Bill Gerber, a former worldwide president of theatrical production at Warner Bros. said it was “horrifying that any president would put his finger on the scale for one company over another.” Assemblymember Nick Schultz, a Burbank Democrat, echoed this sentiment, stating it “will set a bad precedent for Hollywood.”

The deal to Paramount Skydance, whose CEO David Ellison has reportedly cultivated ties with Trump, has sparked questions, especially after Netflix backed out of the bidding war. Trump had recently demanded that Netflix fire former Democratic national security adviser Susan Rice from its board, threatening “consequences” if they didn’t.

It really is politics dressed up as economics

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos initially dismissed Trump’s demand, stating the Warner Bros. transaction was “not political.” However, he later met with officials at the White House and the U.S. Department of Justice to seek assurances of a fair regulatory review for Netflix’s prospective acquisition.

Just hours later, Sarandos announced Netflix was ending its pursuit of Warner Bros., framing the decision in purely economic terms. He stated the transaction “was always a ‘nice to have’ at the right price, not a ‘must have’ at any price,” and that the deal was “no longer financially attractive” at the price required to match Paramount Skydance’s latest offer.

Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters at Netflix hq after forcing Paramount to overpay for WB and then getting paid $2.8B for the breakup fee. https://t.co/NSg8rWhNR3 pic.twitter.com/2L3zSBPj4e — Rhea (@4eyedRaven) February 27, 2026

Some in the entertainment industry believe money was a bigger motivator for Netflix’s exit than Trump’s influence. Netflix had initially agreed to acquire Warner Bros. assets for $82.7 billion in December, but Paramount made a hostile bid and upped its offer multiple times, ultimately submitting a “superior proposal” that Warner Bros.’ board accepted. The deal also includes backing from Oracle founder Larry Ellison – David Ellison’s father and a friend of Trump.

It would nice to know what Ted Sarandos was either promised or threatened with in his meeting with Trump right before Netflix withdrew https://t.co/YzTQWwwMnv — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 27, 2026

Many view Trump’s threat over Rice as directly benefiting Paramount. His involvement has taken on a new dimension, targeting not just content but the ownership structure of major studios. He has also made his preferences clear regarding CNN, a Warner Bros.-owned network he has frequently targeted. He stated in December that it was “imperative” that CNN be sold as part of any deal.

The sale of Warner Bros. has been a source of tension for months. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat, confirmed that his office’s probe of the transaction is ongoing, stating the proposed sale is “not a done deal.” He emphasized that “these two Hollywood titans have not cleared regulatory scrutiny.”

White House increasingly intervening in news giants to make coverage more Trump-friendly as Trump lackeys the Ellisons got control of Warners, CNN & already have @CBSNews, as Trump threatens Netflix for having Obama cabinet member Susan Rice on their boardhttps://t.co/6qQvzeq0Pr — Harvey G. Cohen (@CultrHack) February 27, 2026

Lawmakers and industry figures are also worried about the impact on jobs. Assembly member Schultz, whose district includes the Warner Bros. lot, noted “a lot of angst in our community” over the sale, concerned about job security and consistent production.

Representative Laura Friedman, also representing a district home to Warner Bros., stated that “government’s antitrust decisions must be based solely on what is best for hardworking Americans, consumers, and competition,” and called for an investigation into “every instance where there is evidence that Trump meddled or wielded improper influence.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy