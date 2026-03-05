House Oversight Committe votes to subpoena Pam Bondi as bipartisan fury erupts over one chilling detail in the Epstein files

The House Oversight Committee just voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi, as reported by Associated Press. They want her to answer some serious questions about how the Justice Department has handled the files from the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation. A good chunk of Republicans actually joined Democrats in supporting the subpoena, showing some real frustration with the department’s review and release of these documents.

You can definitely tell that people are fed up. Rep. Nancy Mace from South Carolina put it directly on X, saying, “The American people want answers on the Epstein files, and so do we.” This move is a sharp rebuke of Bondi, especially from conservatives who have been pushing hard for more information about Epstein’s horrific abuse of young girls and his connections to powerful people. The DOJ hasn’t commented on the subpoena yet.

The Epstein files have been a continuous headache for the Trump administration. It all started over a year ago when Bondi really sparked backlash by handing out binders of documents at the White House to conservative influencers, but they had absolutely no new revelations. Then, after months of review, the Justice Department declared in July that there was no Epstein “client list” and no reason to release more files.

That announcement really set off a firestorm, pushing Congress to pass legislation demanding that the Justice Department release the files

Since the first release in December, critics have been accusing the administration of totally fumbling the rollout and holding back too many documents. Administration officials, on the other hand, say their lawyers worked as fast as they could to properly review, redact, and release millions of documents as required by law.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the committee, stated, “For months, Attorney General Bondi has been instrumental in orchestrating the White House’s cover-up of the Epstein files, and has failed to comply with our bipartisan subpoena for the release of the complete, unredacted files.” He added that the American people and survivors deserve transparency and justice, and they are demanding answers.

The congressional investigation into files related to Jeffrey Epstein is widening.



The Republican-led House Oversight Committee voted on Wednesday to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi for what PBS News has learned would be a closed-door taped deposition. Five Republicans… pic.twitter.com/hFTwDDi60o — PBS News (@NewsHour) March 5, 2026

One of the most chilling details that surfaced during a fiery congressional hearing last month involved some incredibly haphazard redactions in the Epstein files. These redactions were so poorly done that they ended up exposing intimate details about victims and even included nude photographs. Bondi told lawmakers that the Justice Department took down files when they realized they included victims’ information, and she claimed staff did their “very best” within the time frame given by the legislation.

This demand for Bondi’s testimony comes just a week after the Justice Department revealed it was investigating whether it had improperly withheld documents from the files. Several reports had surfaced that some records involving uncorroborated accusations made by a woman against President Trump were not among those released to the public.

These reports specifically mentioned that a massive tranche of records released by the Justice Department didn’t include several summaries of interviews the FBI conducted with an unidentified woman. This woman came forward after Epstein’s 2019 arrest, claiming she was sexually assaulted by both President Trump and Epstein when she was a minor in the 1980s.

Bondi, for her part, has been defending the department’s handling of these files. She’s also accused Democrats of using the furor over the documents to distract from President Trump’s successes, even though, as we’ve seen, some of the loudest criticism is coming from members of the president’s own party.

