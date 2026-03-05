Keir Starmer refused to rush Britain into war with Iran, and his reasoning is fueling a fierce debate

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing growing criticism after defending his decision not to rush Britain into direct military action against Iran. The prime minister said protecting British nationals and ensuring any military action had a clear legal basis remained his top priority.

The dispute intensified after comments from US President Donald Trump, who criticized Starmer for not allowing the use of UK bases for the initial US and Israeli strikes on Iran. As reported by the BBC, Trump said Starmer was “no Winston Churchill” and suggested the long standing US UK alliance was “not what it was.”

Starmer rejected the idea that relations had weakened, pointing instead to ongoing military cooperation between the two countries. He argued that US aircraft continuing to operate from British bases demonstrated that the partnership remained active.

Starmer says Britain needed a lawful plan before joining the conflict

The debate escalated during Prime Minister’s Questions when Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Starmer of failing to act decisively after attacks on British bases in Bahrain and Cyprus. Badenoch argued the UK should have taken offensive action rather than relying on allies.

@Keir_Starmer I am not your biggest fan. However, not being drawn in to Trump’s vanity conflict in Iran is your strength. I think you have managed it well, learned the lessons from the UK being drawn in to previous questionable USA led conflicts. I support your stance on this. — Colin Burns (@ColinWBurns) March 5, 2026

She told Parliament that Britain appeared to be “catching arrows rather than stopping the archer.” The criticism also landed as Trump WHCA dinner return kept attention on how the president is handling high-profile public moments.

Starmer responded by saying he would not commit Britain to war without a lawful justification and a clear operational plan. He said British aircraft were already active in the region intercepting missiles and drones, while additional defensive systems were being deployed to Cyprus.

The government has also been pre positioning military equipment in the region for several weeks. These deployments include radar systems, ground based air defenses, counter drone technology, and F-35 fighter jets.

Wildcat helicopters equipped with Martlet missiles, which are capable of intercepting drones, are also expected to arrive in Cyprus. Officials said the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon is currently in Portsmouth being loaded with ammunition before deployment.

The situation has sparked debate among former British officials and military analysts. Former Conservative foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt argued that refusing offensive strikes risked weakening Britain’s relationship with the United States.

Others have taken a different view. Retired British Army general Sir Richard Shirreff said the UK must focus on its own national interests, warning against joining a conflict without a clear long term strategy.

Shirreff also criticized the broader military campaign against Iran, arguing that it lacked a defined end point. The wider political focus has also been shaped by Sam Altman deal backlash as leaders face intensified scrutiny over major decisions.

Amid the political debate, Starmer also announced additional evacuation efforts for British nationals in the region. Two more charter flights are expected to depart from Oman in the coming days following an earlier evacuation flight.

