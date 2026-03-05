North Carolina’s most powerful Republican just lost his primary lead by two votes, and a recount is looming

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger is trailing his primary challenger by just two votes, setting up a likely recount in one of the tightest races of the 2026 election cycle. The razor thin margin has stunned state political observers given Berger’s long standing influence in North Carolina politics.

The race was detailed by NBC News, which reported that Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page holds a narrow lead with 13,077 votes compared with Berger’s 13,075. Because the difference is well within the state’s one percent threshold, a recount is almost certain.

Berger has served for years as one of the most powerful figures in North Carolina government, holding the position of Senate President Pro Tempore. That makes the current result particularly surprising for a figure who has dominated the state legislature for more than a decade.

A recount is almost guaranteed after the two vote margin

Under North Carolina election law, candidates can request a recount if the margin between them is one percent or less of the total vote. With only two votes separating the candidates, election officials are almost certain to review the ballots again.

The race also drew national attention because President Donald Trump endorsed Berger in the primary. The endorsement landed as WHCA dinner appearance promise put Trump back in the political spotlight outside the campaign trail.

Trump made his support clear in a February post on Truth Social praising Berger’s leadership in North Carolina. At the same time, Trump also offered praise for Page, calling him a longtime supporter and urging him to take a job in Washington rather than continue considering a run.

Both candidates emphasized their connections to Trump throughout the campaign. Berger highlighted the endorsement on his campaign website, while Page described himself as a passionate supporter of the president and previously led “Sheriffs for Trump” during the 2016 election.

Berger’s role as Senate President Pro Tempore has made him one of the central figures in shaping North Carolina’s political landscape. He has also been closely tied to Republican led redistricting efforts, with state budget scrutiny expanding amid Florida detention cost questions elsewhere in the national conversation.

Former Republican governor Pat McCrory suggested the tight race may carry a broader lesson for longtime political leaders. He said legislators who spend years consolidating power in the state capitol can sometimes lose touch with voters back home.

