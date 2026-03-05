The Pentagon just warned Congress about Iran’s drone swarms, and the problem may be worse than expected

US military leaders warned Congress that American air defenses may struggle to intercept large numbers of Iranian attack drones, raising new concerns about the effectiveness of existing defense systems. The warning comes as tensions with Iran continue to escalate across the Middle East.

The issue was detailed by CNN, which reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine acknowledged the threat during a congressional briefing. Both officials told lawmakers that Iran’s drone capabilities present a more difficult challenge than previously expected.

Officials focused on Iran’s Shahed one way attack drones, which are designed to fly low and slow. That flight profile makes them harder for air defense systems to detect and intercept compared to faster ballistic missiles.

Iran’s drone swarms are becoming harder to stop

Military leaders explained that the drones’ relatively simple design actually makes them effective in large numbers. Even advanced air defense systems can struggle if enough drones are launched at once, as Chapman paleontologist Epstein fallout also kept attention on accountability questions this week.

The warning arrives as the war with Iran intensifies, raising fears of wider regional instability and potential disruptions to global energy supplies. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that most of Iran’s military installations had already been “knocked out,” while new strikes have targeted Iranian leadership.

Administration officials told lawmakers the campaign’s objectives include destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, dismantling its naval forces, ending its nuclear weapons ambitions, and stopping the country from arming militant groups. Officials also described regime change as an “ancillary goal.”

The conflict escalated further after the United States and Israel killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week. Trump has since claimed that several potential successors have also been killed in ongoing strikes.

Lawmakers leaving the classified briefing offered sharply different interpretations of how long the conflict could last. Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville said officials suggested US involvement might wrap up within three to five weeks.

Other lawmakers left with a very different impression. Republican Senator Josh Hawley said the briefing did not include a clear timeline and described the conflict as sounding “very open ended.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also indicated that officials suggested the war could continue for weeks. The debate comes as lawmakers also face questions about defense readiness, while stolen laptop recovery story reflected the broader focus on security and response failures.

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly warned that the United States does not have an unlimited supply of air defense munitions. He noted that Iran can produce large numbers of Shahed drones and has a substantial missile stockpile, warning that at some point the situation becomes a “math problem” of supply versus demand.

House Speaker Mike Johnson avoided describing the conflict as a war when asked about the lack of congressional authorization. He instead referred to the operation as necessary to address an imminent threat.

