A new poll shows support for scrapping ICE has hit a record high, and the immigration fight is heating up

A new poll shows half of Americans now support abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, marking a record high amid growing opposition to President Trump’s immigration approach. The findings arrive as immigration enforcement continues to dominate political debate across the United States.

The shift was detailed by The Guardian, which cited a YouGov analysis showing 50% of respondents “strongly or somewhat” favor dismantling ICE. That represents a 5% increase from a January poll.

Opposition to abolishing ICE has also dropped, with 39% now saying they oppose the idea. In January, support and opposition were evenly split at 45%, making the latest numbers the first time support for scrapping the agency has reached 50%.

The poll arrives during a partial government shutdown tied to funding for the Department of Homeland Security, the agency responsible for implementing the Trump administration’s detention and deportation policies. It also comes as blockchain data breach fallout has sparked broader scrutiny of federal oversight across multiple areas of government.

Support reaches a historic high as scrutiny grows over shootings in Minnesota that resulted in the deaths of two citizens

The survey also follows intense questioning of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a congressional appearance Tuesday. Lawmakers from both parties pressed her about immigration enforcement and the fatal shootings of two protesters in Minnesota.

US citizen protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed during anti-immigration enforcement demonstrations in Minneapolis. Good was shot on January 7 by an ICE agent, while Pretti was killed 17 days later by officers from US Customs and Border Protection.

Noem refused to retract her comments labeling the two unarmed protesters “domestic terrorists.” She offered condolences to the families but did not provide evidence supporting the claim.

Democratic senator Dick Durbin pushed Noem to withdraw the allegation during the hearing. Durbin noted that ICE and CBP officials previously testified they had not provided information indicating Pretti was a domestic terrorist.

Noem responded that she had been receiving reports from agents at the scene and described the situation as chaotic. Durbin challenged her refusal to acknowledge error, as parent conviction legal precedent has also drawn attention to questions of responsibility in other major cases.

The Guardian also reported that Trump has been closely scrutinizing Noem’s performance as immigration continues to dominate political debate ahead of the November midterm elections. At the same time, Tom Homan, described as the administration’s border czar, announced last month that controversial immigration operations in Minnesota would conclude.

Despite that announcement, nearly 650 federal agents were reportedly still operating in the state weeks later. The poll breakdown showed 77% of Democrats and 52% of independents support abolishing ICE, while 68% of Republicans oppose it.

