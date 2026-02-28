Israel launched a daylight strike on Tehran and the US hit Iran by air and sea hours after nuclear talks collapsed

The United States has launched air and sea attacks against Iran, according to a U.S. official. This happened just hours after nuclear talks between the two countries completely fell apart. Earlier on Saturday, Israel also carried out a daylight strike on Iran’s capital, Tehran.

According to CNBC, witnesses in Tehran reported hearing a blast, and state television later confirmed an explosion without giving a cause. An unidentified Iranian official said that several ministries in the southern part of Tehran were targeted in the U.S. strikes. The Pentagon acknowledged receiving requests for comment but has not provided any further details.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the attack was carried out “to remove threats,” without elaborating further. Sirens were heard across Israel, and the Israeli military issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

The U.S. and Iran had just finished their third round of talks in Switzerland on Thursday, aimed at resolving the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program. Those discussions did not lead anywhere. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had already flagged Iran’s refusal to discuss its ballistic missile program alongside its nuclear program as a “big, big problem.”

Iran has said it is willing to compromise on its nuclear program but has repeatedly insisted that its missile program is not up for negotiation. The White House had previously indicated that Iran was not addressing its core demands after earlier rounds of talks. In the lead-up to these strikes, Iran’s internet was shut down as Trump increased military pressure in the region.

President Trump had warned in February that “really bad things” would happen if Tehran did not agree to a deal on its nuclear program. The region has also seen a significant buildup of U.S. military assets, including fighter jets and warships, intended to pressure Iran into reaching an agreement.

Iran had made its position clear earlier. In February, Tehran reportedly sent a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stating it would respond “decisively” if subjected to military aggression. Adding to the concern, Iran was set to receive hard-to-intercept missiles while the U.S. Navy was already positioned within their range. Last June, the U.S. had already launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly causing severe damage. Iran retaliated by striking an American air base in Qatar, which caused minor damage and no casualties.

Oil prices have climbed to six-month highs amid the escalating tensions, driven by concerns about potential supply disruptions. Iran is a major oil producer, a founding member of OPEC, and controls the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world’s oil passes.

