A tiny dachshund just crashed a hardcore Pilates class, but its unbelievable composure is what has the internet losing its mind

A miniature dachshund named Moose has officially become the internet’s newest Pilates sensation. A video showing this tiny dog calmly joining his owner at a reformer class has gone absolutely viral, delighting countless viewers with his incredibly serene demeanor and his picture-perfect fit on the moving panel.

The clip, shared by Moose’s owner, Isabella, under the handle @moosethelongdoxie on Instagram, has racked up more than 631,000 views since it hit the internet on February 18, according to News Week. It features Moose, a miniature long-haired “Irish cream” dachshund, accompanying his owner, the founder of clothing brand Bella Vie, to a Pilates studio. What’s amazing is how totally at ease Moose appears as the workout unfolds all around him.

While his owner is deep into her session, Moose is just chilling, stretched out lengthwise on the reformer as it glides back and forth. He seems completely unbothered by the fast motion, which, honestly, is pretty impressive for any dog, let alone one in a bustling Pilates studio. The video even has an overlaid text that hilariously reads, “POV: Your dog is obsessed with reformer Pilates,” and the caption adds a playful punchline, “Small dog, strong core.”

Unbothered, moisturized, happy, and in his lane

Dachshunds are usually known for their long bodies and bold, sometimes chaotic, personalities. However, Moose’s calm presence in the studio has struck a particular chord among viewers. His short legs and relaxed posture make him look like he was literally designed to stretch out on the reformer, a detail that definitely didn’t go unnoticed by the internet.

The comments section beneath the post quickly filled with a fantastic mix of humor and admiration. One viewer joked, “Experts they spend all day in a plank.” Another person highlighted how unusual Moose’s behavior seemed to fellow dachshund owners, writing, “How is this cutie so chill? Mine is a terror.”

Other commenters were equally amused and impressed. One added, “Puppies Pilates,” while another called for perks worthy of his participation, enthusiastically writing, “Free membership for Moose!” Many people related to the idea of a less-than-calm canine, with one person commenting, “My dachshunds are too chaotic for this.”

Ultimately, one viewer perfectly summed up the widespread mood, simply saying, “This really is a dream.” Several viewers also couldn’t get over how perfectly Moose appeared to belong in the space, with one commenting, “Moose fits perfectly on the reformer.”

