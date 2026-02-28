Mormon-born drink trend blasts into the mainstream, leaving everyone wondering what exactly is in it

Get ready to ditch your usual coffee run, because a sweet, customizable sensation called ‘dirty soda’ is all the rage now. This refreshing trend, which started in Utah over a decade ago, is quickly becoming a serious contender against traditional coffee and even alcoholic cocktails across America. It’s a modern take on the old-fashioned soda shop, and it’s truly captivating a new generation of drinkers.

So, what exactly is dirty soda? You take popular soft drinks like Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, or Mountain Dew and give them a serious glow-up. Think flavored syrups, luscious fruit purées, and a generous splash of cream. This isn’t just a basic drink; it’s an experience. One super popular concoction, affectionately dubbed the ‘Very Bad Doctor’, mixes Dr Pepper with vanilla, coconut, raspberry purée, and cream.

According to Fox News, this unique drink craze actually has deep roots in Utah, particularly within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) community. Members of the LDS church traditionally abstain from coffee and alcohol, but soda is perfectly fine.

You know it’s a trend when it’s soccer mom-approved

Kelly O’Rourke, MD, FiiZ Drinks – a specialty soda chain that kicked off in 2014 – shared that for many, it’s their version of a coffee ritual. You’ll often see lines at these soda shops rivaling the morning rush at coffee spots, especially with ‘soccer moms’ rolling up in vans full of kids for their afternoon pick-me-up.

The dirty soda phenomenon isn’t just a local secret anymore; it’s powered by social media buzz, appearances on reality TV shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and a noticeable shift in how Americans are choosing to quench their thirst. Younger generations, particularly Gen Z, are increasingly opting for non-alcoholic beverages, and dirty sodas fit that bill perfectly.

Several chains are leading the charge in this expansion. Swig, founded in 2010 by Utah mother of five Nicole Tanner, is often credited with really putting dirty soda on the map. They now boast around 140 locations across 16 states. FiiZ Drinks is another big player, with over 65 locations in more than 10 states, and they’re pushing hard into new territories, including the Northeast, with their first Connecticut store opening in March.

It’s not just these established chains, either. New York City has seen the rise of Cool Sips, a shop dedicated entirely to dirty soda, opening multiple Manhattan locations. Out west, Floso Dirty Soda, which started as a popular soda truck in Salem, Oregon, in 2024, is already expanding to a brick-and-mortar location. It’s clear this isn’t just a fleeting fad; it’s a full-blown trend.

The appeal goes way beyond just the novelty. As Scott Ball, FiiZ CEO, explained, about 80% of their business comes from customized drinks. It’s not just grabbing a Diet Coke; it’s about creating something that’s uniquely yours. This emphasis on personalization perfectly aligns with broader food and beverage trends, especially with Gen Z consumers who love visually appealing drinks that are tailored to their specific tastes and look great for a quick photo.

David Baulsir, GM, for the upcoming FiiZ location in Connecticut, compares the excitement around specialty sodas today to the buzz that once surrounded craft beer. He finds that younger customers are really looking for something fun and social that doesn’t involve alcohol. He even sees a nostalgic element, noting that soda shops used to be common across the East Coast before many faded away in the 1980s and ’90s. “We’re bringing it back,” he said.

