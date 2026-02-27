VP Vance makes an insane promise about Iran, but his own past comments on intervention expose a bizarre contradiction

Vice President Vance made some truly head-scratching comments, defending the U.S. potentially launching military strikes on Iran while claiming there’s “no chance” such action would lead to a longer war in the Middle East, as reported by The Washington Post. It’s a bold promise, especially coming from someone who has previously expressed skepticism about foreign military interventions.

Vance stated that these strikes would act as a crucial deterrent, aiming to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon if a diplomatic solution cannot be found. He noted, “The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen.”

What makes this even more puzzling is Vance’s own past. When asked if he, a Marine veteran known for criticizing the Iraq War, ever imagined being part of an administration that might bring about regime change, he actually chuckled. He admitted that life “has all kinds of crazy twists and turns” and simply called President Trump an “America First president.”

It’s hard to reconcile Vance’s current stance with his earlier skepticism, and it makes you wonder what changed

He did try to bridge this gap by saying, “I do think we have to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.” However, he immediately followed that up by saying we also “have to avoid overlearning the lessons of the past.” Essentially, he’s arguing that one past military screw-up doesn’t mean we can never engage in conflict again, emphasizing that the president is being “careful.”

The administration apparently prefers a diplomatic outcome to the current standoff, but Vance made it clear that “depends on what the Iranians do and what they say.” This puts the ball squarely in Iran’s court. Tensions between Washington, D.C., and Tehran have been steadily climbing because of Iran’s nuclear program.

President Trump has repeatedly threatened military action, even though he previously claimed the U.S. “obliterated” Iran’s program during strikes in June. He’s also threatened action over Iran’s crackdown on dissent following massive anti-government protests last month. The U.S. has even amassed a significant military presence in the Middle East, with President Trump considering a limited strike.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of retaliation if the U.S. does strike. Iranian officials insist their nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes, arguing that uranium enrichment is a national right. Interestingly, there was a glimmer of hope, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi reporting “significant progress” in talks held in Oman.

Back home, some congressional lawmakers are planning to hold a vote on a war powers resolution to block President Trump from carrying out strikes on Iran without congressional approval. This is a bipartisan effort, largely backed by Democrats and co-led by Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie. Even Republican Representative Warren Davidson has joined Massie in supporting the resolution, arguing that “no case has been made” for striking Iran.

House Democrats are pushing to force this vote next week.

