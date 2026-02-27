Hillary Clinton says she had no idea about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, and urges Congress to question Trump

Hillary Clinton told a House panel she “had no idea” about Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities and urged lawmakers to question President Donald Trump under oath about his own past connections to the late sex offender. After six hours of closed-door testimony, she said she wanted “to see the truth come out.”

As reported by the BBC, Clinton released her opening statement on X before the hearing began. In it, she said, “I had no idea about their criminal activities,” referring to Epstein and his convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Clinton said she did not recall ever encountering Epstein and denied flying on his plane or visiting his island, homes or offices. She confirmed she had met Maxwell on a few occasions, including at her daughter Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010.

Clinton presses for Trump testimony as panel tensions rise

Clinton expressed disappointment that her testimony was not made public, saying she would not have to characterize it herself if it had been released. She commended Chairman James Comer for what she described as significant questions but criticized Republican members for not pressing other deposed individuals about Epstein or Maxwell.

Hillary Clinton has shared her full opening statement to the House Oversight Committee.



She says she does "not recall ever encountering" Jeffrey Epstein, and calls for Donald Trump to testify under oath.



Latest 🔗 https://t.co/GMqoNr5IkA



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 and Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/Kdn1BjHoDE — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 26, 2026

The hearing was briefly paused after a photo from inside the deposition room was leaked. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert reportedly sent an image of Clinton to a conservative influencer, prompting objections from Democrats who said it violated committee rules. Boebert said the photo was taken before the deposition officially began, while Clinton later said her team halted proceedings to ensure no further rules were broken.

Clinton’s statement urged the committee to summon Trump to testify under oath, noting that his name appears repeatedly in the Epstein files. Democratic members echoed that call, with Congressman Robert Garcia saying Trump should appear before the panel immediately.

The testimony follows renewed scrutiny of figures linked to Epstein, including WEF CEO Epstein fallout. Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, had initially resisted the committee’s subpoena, calling it politically motivated, but agreed to testify after potential contempt proceedings were raised.

Bill Clinton has denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and said he cut ties with him two decades ago, expressing regret over their association. Chairman Comer said Hillary Clinton answered most questions but that some responses left members unsatisfied.

Friday’s scheduled testimony from Bill Clinton would mark the first time a former U.S. president has testified before a congressional panel since Gerald Ford in 1983, extending what has become a high-profile congressional investigation. The broader Epstein spotlight has also touched major donors and institutions, including Bill Gates Epstein apology.

