Supreme Court lawyer Thomas C. Goldstein won big at poker, but a jury says he hid millions from the IRS

Supreme Court lawyer Thomas C. Goldstein, co-founder of SCOTUSblog, has been convicted by a federal jury on 12 of 16 criminal counts related to tax evasion and mortgage fraud. As detailed by The New York Times, prosecutors said the prominent attorney concealed millions of dollars in gambling income while maintaining a high-profile legal career.

Goldstein, 55, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, stepped away from his law practice in 2023. He had represented major clients including Al Gore and Google before the Supreme Court, arguing in cases such as Bush v. Gore and helping secure a victory for Google in its copyright dispute with Oracle.

At the same time, prosecutors said he was an ultrahigh-stakes poker player who reported winning more than $50 million in 2016 alone. Federal prosecutors described a scheme that ran from 2016 through 2023, alleging that Goldstein hid income and gambling debts while diverting legal fees from his firm into his personal bank account.

Prosecutors say he diverted fees and concealed gambling income

The government also alleged that Goldstein directed people who owed him money to pay his creditors directly. Actor Tobey Maguire testified that in 2020, Goldstein helped him collect a $7.8 million gambling debt from a Texas billionaire, and that instead of paying Goldstein a $500,000 fee directly, he wired the money to a real estate developer to satisfy one of Goldstein’s debts. Separate federal scrutiny has also drawn attention to an ICE officer 911 threat.

Prosecutors further accused Goldstein of mortgage fraud, alleging he misrepresented his liabilities on applications tied to a $2.6 million home purchase in Washington in 2021. He secured a $1.98 million loan, which authorities said was obtained through false statements about his financial condition.

The Justice Department also alleged that between 2016 and 2022, Goldstein transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to at least a dozen women while owing taxes. Four of those women were hired by his law firm despite reportedly performing little to no work.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said Goldstein concealed millions in income, manipulated his firm’s books, and deceived lenders to fund his gambling and lifestyle. In Washington, budget claims have also driven headlines around a Trump $8 trillion SOTU gap.

Goldstein testified in his own defense, maintaining that payments from his firm for personal expenses were mistakes made by his office manager or accountant, and it is unclear whether he plans to appeal. Beyond his courtroom work, Goldstein was widely known for co-founding SCOTUSblog, a website recognized for its coverage of the Supreme Court.

During major decisions, including the 2012 ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act, the site drew a large national audience.

