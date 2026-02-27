LAPD officer claimed he was totally disabled, but prosecutors say he was secretly skydiving for months

A Los Angeles Police Department officer is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he collected full disability benefits while secretly skydiving for months. The case came to light through Fox News, who reported that authorities allege the benefits were tied to a left elbow injury the officer claimed left him totally disabled.

Prosecutors say Christopher Brandon Carnahan, a 43 year old officer from Norwalk and an 18 year LAPD veteran, exaggerated an on duty injury from 2023. He reportedly claimed he injured his left elbow on May 22, 2023, and was placed on Temporary Totally Disabled status.

Under that status, officers can receive 100% of their base salary tax free for up to a year, and then two thirds of their salary if the injury continues. Prosecutors allege Carnahan collected those benefits while participating in strenuous physical activity that contradicted his claimed condition.

Prosecutors say the activities did not match a disability claim

According to prosecutors, Carnahan worked out at a fitness center while on Temporary Totally Disabled status. The allegations also say he completed many skydives at Skydive Elsinore in Lake Elsinore, south of Los Angeles, during the same period.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released photos it says show Carnahan skydiving and working out. One image dated May 23, 2024, reportedly shows him holding dumbbells in a motion involving his elbows, which prosecutors say conflicts with his disability claims. District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said the case centers on honesty and accountability. The week also brought attention to a SOTU investment tracker gap.

Carnahan is charged with two counts of felony insurance fraud and is being held on $100,000 bail. Prosecutors say he could face up to six years in county jail if convicted, as a Trump De Niro tirade circulated online.

The LAPD is also investigating internally and is expected to review Carnahan’s employment status after the criminal case concludes.

