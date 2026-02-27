Tim Cook teases a big week ahead, and fans think the $699 MacBook is finally about to land

Tim Cook has hinted at a “big week ahead” starting Monday, March 2, 2026. As reported by TechRadar. the teaser arrives just days before Apple’s already confirmed March 4 event, fueling speculation about multiple announcements.

Cook’s post on X suggests more than a single reveal, with observers expecting a series of updates leading into the March 4 showcase. Much of the attention centers on a long-rumored, lower-cost MacBook that could expand Apple’s laptop lineup.

Rumors point to a new entry-level MacBook priced at $699. The device is expected to retain a familiar MacBook design while potentially swapping Apple’s M-series silicon for an A-series chip.

A cheaper MacBook may finally be on the way

While different from the M lineup, A-series processors have powered recent iPhones and iPads and are capable of running macOS smoothly. That would give Apple a new lower-priced option without changing the overall MacBook approach.

Apple Teases 'A Big Week Ahead' With Announcements Starting Monday https://t.co/ezQFVpCqgt pic.twitter.com/S4ZLiVwiOq — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) February 26, 2026

Cook’s teaser video shows a silver Apple logo forming in a user’s hand, a visual closely associated with the Mac lineup. Invitations for the March 4 event also feature Apple logos in bright colors such as yellow, blue, and light green, prompting speculation that the lower-cost MacBook could be offered in multiple finishes.

Beyond the MacBook, updates to the iPad lineup are also anticipated. The iPad Air is rumored to receive the M4 chip, while the 12th-generation base iPad could move from the A16 to the A18 processor, potentially adding support for Apple Intelligence, amid AI war game simulations.

Reports also suggest a new iPhone may debut during the same week. The expected iPhone 17e would follow the iPhone 16e and could feature the A19 processor, bringing performance closer to the main iPhone 17 lineup.

Additional hardware updates remain possible, including a refreshed Studio Display or revisions to existing Mac models. That comes as broader platform changes continue across consumer tech, including a Valve loot box probe.

