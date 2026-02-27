Iran has reportedly experienced a widespread communications blackout, with internet connectivity and GPS services ceasing to function across much of the country. As reported by Daily Express UK, the disruption coincides with escalating military pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration, including the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group toward the region.

Local sources cited in the report said residents across Iran lost access to both GPS and internet services. A journalist claimed that Persian-language news broadcasts and political channels were suspended after the country was disconnected from the Yahsat satellite, though some areas reportedly retained limited and patchy satellite coverage.

The outage occurred shortly after Iranian officials concluded a round of talks with the United States. The timing has drawn attention as tensions between the two countries continue to rise, with the U.S. increasing its military presence in the Middle East.

Communications blackout follows high level negotiations

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi described Thursday’s discussions as among the most serious and longest rounds of negotiations so far. He said the two sides met for nearly four hours in the morning and an additional two and a half hours in the afternoon, calling the talks long and intense while noting that progress had been made. Trump Iran nuclear claims have been a focus of separate attention in recent days.

In remarks shared via local media on X, Araghchi stated that both nations had entered seriously into the elements of a potential agreement in both the nuclear and sanctions domains. He acknowledged that while there was understanding on certain issues, differences of opinion remained on others. He also said there was evident seriousness on both sides about reaching a negotiated solution.

The foreign minister confirmed that technical teams would begin reviews in Vienna on Monday at the International Atomic Energy Agency. These discussions, conducted with the assistance of agency experts, are intended to establish a framework and template for addressing specific technical matters tied to a possible agreement. AI facial recognition errors have raised concerns in other recent reporting.

Sanctions relief was also a central topic during the negotiations. Araghchi said Iran had clearly stated its expectations and indicated that consultations would now take place in the respective capitals before a fourth round of talks is held next week.

