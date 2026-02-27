Hillary Clinton’s Epstein deposition takes a bizarre turn as Republicans grill her on UFOs and an internet conspiracy theory

Hillary Clinton recently expressed frustration over House Republicans grilling her on UFOs and the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory during her deposition related to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by The Hill. Clinton told reporters in Chappaqua, New York, after her deposition that the questioning “got, at the end, quite unusual.”

She was asked about UFOs and “Pizzagate,” which she described as “one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet.” Despite the odd shift, Clinton did commend Chairman James Comer for raising “significant questions” about the investigation’s nature and areas that need exploring. She mentioned that she wants to see “the truth come out,” which she found a “reassuring way to end a very long, repetitive deposition.”

Clinton also noted that the deposition itself felt “very repetitive,” with the same questions being asked “over and over again,” which she found unproductive. She confirmed she answered “every one” of the committee’s questions as fully as she could based on her knowledge. She stated that she never met Epstein personally and only knew his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, “casually, as an acquaintance.”

She expressed confidence that the DOJ’s files on Epstein won’t reveal anything suggesting her husband, former President Clinton, knew about Epstein’s crimes

This whole deposition came about after the Clintons agreed to sit for interviews under the threat of being held in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena. Bill Clinton, who flew on Epstein’s plane a few times in the early 2000s and appears in some released photos from the Epstein files, is scheduled for his own deposition on Friday.

The proceedings weren’t without other drama, either. Earlier in the day, Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, leaked a photo from inside the room, which was a direct violation of the rules set for the interview. Democrats on the Oversight Committee called this “unacceptable,” with ranking member Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, stating that Republicans broke “their own committee rules.”

When asked about the photo later, Boebert quipped, “I just returned to my hotel room and installed the BleachBit software… So, I guess in regards to taking photos, I do not recall,” referencing a past controversy involving Clinton’s private email server.

Representative Suhas Subramanyam, a Democrat from Virginia, hinted at the peculiar questions during a television appearance. When asked if the UFO and “Pizzagate” questions were indeed asked, Subramanyam said he hoped the transcript would be released within 24 hours, adding, “I’m not allowed to say specifics about it, but I will just say that the transcript will be very revealing about that.”

Meanwhile, Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, praised the hearing on X, stating that Clinton “gave us plenty to work with today.” She even added that Clinton provided “plenty of ammunition heading into tomorrow’s deposition with her husband,” clearly suggesting a continued line of aggressive questioning.

