Trump bombed Iran without asking Congress, and now both parties are joining forces to force him to answer for it

House Democrats are preparing to force a vote that would limit President Trump’s war powers regarding Iran. This comes after Trump ordered strikes on Iran without getting clear approval from Congress. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is leading this effort.

Recommended Videos

According to The Hill, Jeffries pointed to the Constitution, saying the “framers of the United States Constitution gave Congress the sole power to declare war as the branch of government closest to the American people.” He acknowledged that Iran is a serious problem, citing its human rights violations, nuclear ambitions, support of terrorism, and the threat it poses to allies like Israel and Jordan.

But he stressed that unless there is a truly urgent situation, the Trump administration must get congressional approval before taking any military action that counts as an act of war. The resolution was introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). It would require President Trump to pull U.S. forces out of hostilities in Iran if Congress has not given its approval. Jeffries confirmed that House Democrats are “committed to compelling a vote on this resolution upon our return.”

A bipartisan push for accountability is building, but the resolution is still expected to fail

War powers resolutions like this one have a special status in Congress. They are considered privileged measures, which means members can bypass House Republican leaders and directly force a floor vote. This gives individual lawmakers a way to demand accountability outside of the usual process.

Despite the bipartisan support, the resolution is widely expected to fail. Most Republicans oppose it, and even some Democrats, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), have said they will not support it. Both are known for their strong backing of Israel. Still, party leaders say the goal is to get every lawmaker on record.

I am opposed to this War.



This is not “America First.”



When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran.



The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 28, 2026

Rep. Massie has also renewed his push for the vote. He posted on X, saying, “I am opposed to this War. This is not ‘America First.'” He added that “The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war.” It is worth noting that Iran had recently struck back at U.S. military bases across the region shortly after the bombs began falling on Tehran, adding urgency to the congressional debate.

Jeffries also raised concerns about the long-term consequences of Trump’s strikes. He noted that if Iran’s nuclear program was truly “completely and totally obliterated” by earlier military strikes in June 2025, as Trump had claimed, then there should be no need for new strikes now. Adding more context to the situation, Iran had agreed to stop stockpiling enriched uranium before Israel bombed Tehran, with a diplomat saying the timing was deliberate.

Jeffries also argued that lasting security in the Middle East requires more than military force, pointing to the “failed wars” in Iraq and Afghanistan as examples. He said the Trump administration must immediately explain itself to the American people and Congress, provide an “ironclad justification” for the current military action, clearly state the national security objective, and lay out a plan to avoid another long and costly war in the region.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy