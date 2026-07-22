A man offered his lap, not his seat, to a pregnant woman on a train. Then a grandmother offered to sit on it herself

A pregnant woman’s request for a seat on a train reportedly led to an unusual moment that has drawn attention online, according to a post shared by a Threads user going by the username @just_call_me_oche. The user said the woman had asked for a seat but turned down one offer because of where it was located.

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The Threads user said the woman appeared to be feeling unwell at the time. According to the post, she said she could not sit in the seat offered to her because it was in the center of the train, and she said she was already feeling nauseous and suffocated.

She then reportedly asked a man sitting at the corner if she could have his seat. The man’s response, and what followed from another passenger, became the center of the post.

A grandmother’s response drew reaction from the poster

According to the post, the man told the pregnant woman, “You can sit on my lap.” The Threads user said this happened before anyone else on the train could react.

An older woman, described in the post as a grandmother sitting behind the man, then reportedly tapped him on the shoulder. The Threads user said the grandmother told him, “Then I’ll sit on UR lap.” Grandmothers on social media sometimes surprise with bold gestures, like when a Tennessee grandmother pulled a strange boy onto her lap on an earthquake ride.

The poster said the grandmother then sat on the man’s lap. According to the post, the pregnant woman was able to take the grandmother’s now-empty seat. The Threads user described the moment as “instant justice delivered by a 70-year-old legend,” though the exact age of the woman was not independently confirmed. The post did not specify the location, date, or names of those involved.

These stories were shared as personal accounts and have not been independently verified. Train encounters between strangers have made headlines before, as seen when a New York woman’s small talk with an 81-year-old stranger led her to fly the woman home for the first time in 50 years.

The post drew a number of responses in the comments section, with several users sharing similar stories about unwanted comments or behavior from strangers in public settings. One commenter recalled an incident from childhood involving their mother at a grocery store. “In a grocery store once, I had to be maybe 6 or 7, a man grabbed my mom’s a**. She grabbed his hand and she said ‘I’ve cut sugar cane, you know how easy it is to cut your head off?'” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter described an exchange at a Costco involving their daughter. “While shopping with my daughter, a man at Costco said to me ‘Why don’t you smile?’ My daughter looked right at him and said ‘Why would ask my mom to do anything? We don’t know you,'” the commenter wrote.

A separate commenter said their 17-year-old daughter has dealt with unwanted attention from older men since she was 15. According to the comment, the daughter responds by saying, “I am a minor!” The commenter said the men “generally look away very quickly, embarrassed.”

Another user described a strategy used at a concert to deal with someone standing too close. “Some guy was too close to me at a concert so I very loudly started talking about hemorrhoids and when I turned around he vanished,” the commenter wrote.

The original post and the accompanying comments have circulated online, with users in the comments section responding to the story shared by @just_call_me_oche and to each other’s accounts. None of the individuals involved in the original train incident have been named or identified.

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