Restaurant staff kept giving a father ‘nasty looks’ after every meal. Then he noticed what was in his daughter’s hands

A father reportedly realized why restaurant staff kept giving his family unfriendly looks after his young daughter admitted to pocketing the table’s tip money. The moment was shared in a video posted on Instagram by Airish Cupp under the handle @ricecuppfamily, captioned “Our daughter getting the waiter’s tip😭🤣.”

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The clip has gained 6.8 million views since it was posted. It shows the family’s daughter, identified as Mia, holding several US dollar bills inside a restaurant while her parents question her about where the money came from.

According to the video, Mia’s mother, who remains off-camera for part of the clip, is heard asking, “Where’d you get the money from?” Mia reportedly replied, “The table,” before her mother responded, “Oh my gosh.”

Father says missed tips led to ‘nasty looks’ from waitstaff

On-screen text in the video reads, “Embarrassing moment at the restaurant.” Mia’s mother is heard following up, “From the the table?” to which Mia responded, “Yeah.” Mia’s father then appears in the video wearing a black “Adidas Originals” cap and a plaid jacket. He appeared surprised and said, “No.” Mia insisted, “I did,” and added, “You always forget it.”

Her father then asked, “Always? I always forget it.” Mia responded, “Every time we’re at a restaurant.” Her mother then clarified, “That’s supposed to be the tip.” Looking at the camera, Mia’s father said, “Mia, that’s a tip for the waiter. Oh my gosh. That’s why we always get nasty looks from the waitress.” Mia’s mother then instructed her to “Put it back,” and her father added, “Take it back in there.” Mia is then seen walking away, seemingly to return the money.

Research from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and the University of Illinois at Chicago, published by Science Daily, suggests that handling money can affect children’s behavior even when they do not understand its purpose. The research indicated that children who handled money worked harder on tasks but were less likely to help others compared to children who handled buttons or candy.

According to the study, which tested 550 children between ages 3 and 6 in Poland and the United States, children who sorted money before being offered stickers took more stickers for themselves and donated fewer to other children than those who had sorted buttons or candy. Professor Kathleen Vohs, a co-author of the study, said, “Money is a double-edged sword. It produces good outcomes in terms of concentration and effort, but bad outcomes when it comes to helping, taking, and donating.”

Separate research published on NCBI suggests that young children may form their own ideas about social rules even without being taught them directly. The research found that three-year-old children spontaneously inferred the presence of social norms even when no adult had indicated such a norm through language or behavior, and in some cases enforced these self-inferred rules when they perceived others breaking them.

Tipping in US restaurants is tied to how much service staff are paid. Under federal labor law, employers are permitted to pay certain tipped workers as little as $2.13 per hour, with the expectation that tips will make up the remaining difference, reports MSN.

The report suggests that when a tip is not left, servers may not earn enough from their base wage alone to cover their income needs. The reliance on tips for income has led to various strategies for maximizing them, as one bartender shared how she tricks customers into giving her more tips.

The video drew a range of reactions in the comments section. One commenter wrote, “Not sure why you are laughing and encouraging this instead of bent serious and actually teaching her it’s not ok.”

Another commenter wrote, “It’s not funny because for waiters and waitresses depend on the tips.” A different commenter offered a lighter take, writing, “So innocent 😂😂😂” The comment highlights the real financial stakes for servers, as a different Iowa man bragged about stiffing them for months.

One commenter who identified as a server wrote, “Me as a server this wouldn’t even make me mad.” Another commenter joked, “Check her piggy bank bc I’m sure she has her first college year ready in full.”

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