A Tennessee grandmother on an earthquake ride saw a strange boy walk up, said ‘come on,’ and pulled him onto her lap like family

A video circulating on X shows a grandmother sharing her seat on an earthquake simulator ride with a young boy who appears to be a stranger to her family. The clip captures her inviting him to climb onto her lap moments before the ride began so he could experience it alongside her group. The story gained traction when reported by Daily Dot, as users on the platform began sharing and reacting to the footage.

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The ride in question is Earthquake: The Ride, located at 653 Parkway in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, according to the attraction’s site. The simulator places riders aboard Subway No. 13 and recreates a major earthquake striking downtown Gatlinburg, using a dropping floor, flickering lights and recorded sound effects. Tickets cost $6.99 for children and $8.99 for adults, and the ride opens daily at 10:00 AM.

In the video, a family is already seated on the ride when the boy approaches the train car on his own. The grandmother seated inside says “Come on” and lifts him onto her lap so he can ride alongside her family. The boy’s relationship to the family, if any, has not been identified.

Reactions to the clip have been largely positive

Several users on X responded to the footage by pointing to the instinctive nature of the gesture. One commenter wrote, “Grandmas take care of babies, blood or not,” a sentiment several replies echoed in the days after the post went up. The exchange surfaced amid a separate wave of viral social media attention this month, including an Airbnb pool encounter that also spread widely on the platform.

The little boy walked up to a family on an earthquake simulator, and before anyone could say anything, Grandma pulled him right in like he was her grandbaby. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/YZwChsQRQ1 — Erimus (@HeDontMakeNoise) June 17, 2026

Another user offered a broader take, writing that people should look out for each other’s kids without needing forced values, framing the moment as a rare example of unconditional compassion. Other unrelated stories drew similar levels of engagement on social media that same week, among them a dating app exposure post that circulated heavily on the same platform.

The video has not been independently verified beyond the footage and captions shared online.

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