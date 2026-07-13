New York woman met an 81-year-old stranger on a train. What started as small talk ended with her flying the woman home for the first time in 50 years

A 27-year-old New York woman named Molly Selin was on her way home from a work trip to Spain when she took out her headphones on the train and started talking to the stranger sitting nearby. That stranger was 81-year-old Maria Alvarez, and the two ended up forming a friendship that led to weekly dinners, a viral TikTok video, and a trip to Puerto Rico that Alvarez had not been able to make in over 50 years.

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Selin told ABC News that she was riding the MTA into Brooklyn after landing at JFK when Alvarez, who was sitting diagonally across from her, leaned over and asked if she had just been traveling. Selin answered, put her headphone back in, and assumed the conversation was over. But Alvarez asked again where she had gone, and that second question, Selin said, was enough to make her put both headphones away entirely.

After learning that Selin had been to Spain, Alvarez told her she had not tried paella and then asked if she had ever had Puerto Rican food. “I said, ‘What? You were in Spain and you didn’t have paella?'” Alvarez recalled. “So I said, ‘Did you ever have Puerto Rican food?’ She says no. So I said, ‘You’re gonna have to come to my house. I’m gonna cook for you Puerto Rican food.'”

The pair had weekly dinners before Selin offered to accompany Alvarez on a flight to Puerto Rico

That invitation turned into a regular tradition. For the two months following their meeting, Selin visited Alvarez every Monday for dinner. During those visits, Alvarez shared details about her life, including the loss of her husband and her daughter, Janet. Similar situations, like a New York woman told waiter she had enough food, highlight unexpected dining interactions.

Alvarez also told Selin that she had not returned to Puerto Rico in more than 50 years because she was afraid to fly. Selin said that after hearing this, she decided to offer to travel with her. “I was like, I am going to offer to fly with her,” Selin told ABC News. “You know, she doesn’t have to say yes to it. I just want her to know that if she ever decides that she wants to or wants someone to be with her, I will happily do it.”

Selin shared their story on TikTok on May 2, and the video went on to receive over 3.3 million views. In the video, Selin reads aloud a personal essay she wrote about the encounter, describing Alvarez as having “warm eyes” and a “childlike wonder” when she lit up hearing about Spain. After the video gained widespread attention, Delta, Hilton, and Discover Puerto Rico each volunteered to help make the trip possible.

The two then traveled to Puerto Rico together, where they took salsa lessons and went on a chocolate tasting tour. For Alvarez, the trip carried personal meaning beyond just returning home. She believed certain coincidences during the journey were signs that she was exactly where she was meant to be. Selin shared more TikTok videos documenting the trip.

Among them, she said, was that the Delta flight number was 1966, which matched the birth year of her late daughter Janet, and that the chocolate tour guide they met shared Janet’s name. Similar unexpected travel deals have recently brought joy, like a Kentucky woman’s surprisingly good Groupon mystery vacation.

When asked what Selin had brought into her life, Alvarez became emotional. “Changed my life,” she said. “I’ve been through so much. So much. I never had anything like this happen to me. Never. I never got anything. I never went anywhere. So she changed everything for me. It’s amazing how I feel. It’s like my other child.”

In the TikTok video, Selin reflected on the moment she decided to put her headphones away. “Something about the way she said it made me take both AirPods out and put them in my case,” she said. “She had my full attention.”

Selin also said that when she offered to fly with Alvarez, she meant it, and that Alvarez could tell. “I meant it. She looked at me. She knew I meant it,” she said. Selin told ABC News she has no idea where the friendship goes from here, but said she is glad she took her AirPods out.

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