Manhattan woman trusted her husband to manage their loan for five years, then opened the books and found they somehow owed more than they borrowed

A Manhattan woman says she spent five years letting her husband handle their finances, only to discover that a loan they had taken out had grown larger than the amount they originally borrowed. The woman, who shared her story in a personal account, said she had trusted her husband completely with their money during that time, and never once questioned what was happening with their debt.

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She stated in Newsweek that she had been told that a marriage works best when the man manages the bank accounts, and like many people, she bought into the idea that letting her partner take the lead would make her feel nurtured and cared for. Even her therapist at the time encouraged the arrangement, which she says makes the outcome sting even more.

The trouble began in the 1990s, when the couple was looking for an apartment in New York. A wealthy relative of her husband offered them a $100,000 loan to cover the down payment and closing costs. Since her husband earned more than she did, she was happy to let him handle it, and he assured her he had everything under control.

A $100,000 loan quietly grew to $105,000 over five years of monthly payments

After five years of her husband making monthly payments, she finally opened the loan documents and discovered that the interest rate was so high the debt had actually increased rather than decreased. The balance had grown from $100,000 to $105,000. “Why are we in even more debt?” she recalls yelling at him, along with “What kind of interest did you agree to pay?”

She describes her husband as brilliant but disorganized and overly trusting, which she says made him poorly suited for managing a high-stakes real estate loan. Once she understood what had happened, she decided to step in and take control of the situation herself. She reached out to a mentor with experience in real estate, who advised the couple to take out a second mortgage on their property in order to pay off the original loan.

Her husband was unhappy with her involvement, but she felt she had earned the right to manage their finances after watching their debt grow for five years. The couple eventually paid off the loan in full, though she describes it as a long road to getting their finances back on track. Similar financial stress has led other women to express a desire to leave the country entirely.

She also references the book Strangers by Belle Burden, which she says explores the regrets of a woman who handed her husband total control over their finances, calling it a cautionary tale that resonated with her own experience.

After paying off the loan, the couple returned to a system where her husband managed most of their expenses. That changed during the pandemic, when her husband faced serious health issues that required neurosurgery. In a similar case, a woman blamed herself for mismanaging her student debt.

Following his surgery, her father urged her to take greater control of their finances. The couple moved everything to online banking and put most of the bills in her name. She says the combination of the loan situation and her husband’s health struggles is what finally pushed her toward financial literacy, and she wishes she had taken control much sooner.

“You have to consider the reality of medical crises, mental illness, and unexpected financial hurdles,” she wrote, adding that being in a partnership means you need to be involved in the details and prepared for whatever comes next.

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