Two FBI analysts refused to join the investigation into Georgia’s 2020 election, then were reportedly escorted out of their office and fired

Two FBI intelligence analysts based in Atlanta were fired last week after they refused to take part in the investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The analysts, who are married to each other, reportedly told their colleagues that they did not believe the investigation was justified under the official policies of the Justice Department and the FBI. After refusing to join the probe, the couple was escorted out of their office.

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According to MS NOW, the FBI has not confirmed or denied that these specific employees were let go, but a spokesperson did release a statement on the matter. “The FBI will always investigate credible allegations of matters related to federal elections,” the spokesperson said. “Every employee at this FBI is to uphold our mission and adhere to our standards, any deviation will not be tolerated.”

Under existing Justice Department guidelines, the FBI is only allowed to open an investigation if there is a set of facts that reasonably indicate a potential federal crime or a threat to national security. Multiple investigations have already concluded that there is no evidence of fraud in the 2020 Georgia election at a level that could have changed the outcome, which Joe Biden won by nearly 12,000 votes.

FBI Director Kash Patel’s directive has pulled around 260 analysts nationwide into the Georgia election probe

This investigation is part of a broader directive from FBI Director Kash Patel, who has ordered approximately 260 intelligence analysts across the country to dedicate their time to this priority investigation in Atlanta.

MS NOW: Two Atlanta-based FBI intelligence analysts were fired last week after refusing to participate in the Trump admin's investigation of Georgia's 2020 election.



The analysts told colleagues they did not believe the investigation was justified under FBI and DOJ policies.… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 12, 2026

A memo dictates that each analyst must complete 708 record checks by July 17. The specific nature of the data being reviewed remains somewhat unclear, though it is expected to include materials gathered during the probe, potentially including the ballots themselves.

One source familiar with the internal process said that analysts in one field office received a spreadsheet containing 175,000 names along with dates of birth. They were tasked with running these names through a commercial database to check whether the individuals are currently alive and to verify their current addresses.

This effort follows an event in January where the FBI seized 600 boxes of ballots and other election materials after securing a judge’s order. The affidavit used to obtain that search warrant included several claims about potential fraud that had previously been debunked by Republican-led investigations in Georgia. Similar efforts include interviewing former Wisconsin poll workers who fueled fraud claims about the 2020 election.

The investigation has also drawn scrutiny from political figures. Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, sent a letter to Patel and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche about the probe. “This diversion of significant FBI resources towards a political investigation threatens the purpose of its mission and endangers Americans,” he wrote, also pointing to the timing of the investigation, which is taking place just months before the 2026 midterm elections.

A federal judge recently rejected a Justice Department subpoena that sought the names and information of Georgia election workers, describing the request as unreasonable. The FBI has continued to move forward with the mandate set by Director Patel despite that setback.

The directive to use such a large number of analysts for this specific project marks a notable shift in how agency resources are being deployed. Similar debates about resource allocation have followed FBI Director Kash Patel’s broader modernization efforts.

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