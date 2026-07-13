North Carolina woman bought a wallet at a thrift store, then opened a zippered pocket days later and found what appeared to be human ashes inside

Jennifer Barnes, a North Carolina woman who enjoys hunting for vintage finds with her husband Will, bought a wallet at a thrift store in Asheboro because she liked its color and size. She did not realize what was inside until she sat down to swap out her old wallet for the new one a few days after bringing it home. What she found inside stopped her in her tracks.

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When Barnes was shopping, she briefly checked the wallet and noticed a folded piece of notebook paper inside, reports Newsweek. She was in a hurry and had her hands full, so she zipped it back up and went home. It was only when she sat down to move her belongings over that she pulled out that piece of paper and noticed something else tucked behind it.

She removed a plastic zip-top bag with the words “Uncle Joe Disney” written on it in pen. Inside that bag was a smaller container filled with what appeared to be human ashes. “I couldn’t believe what I was looking at,” Barnes said. She immediately called her husband and FaceTimed her two eldest daughters to figure out what to do next.

Barnes is trying to track down the original owner through the thrift store where she bought the wallet

Barnes has been careful not to open the inner bag, because she does not want to risk disturbing whatever is inside. She has kept an open mind about what the contents might actually be, pointing out that it could be sand collected at Disney as a keepsake, or it could even be a prank. She has not confirmed the contents are ashes.

@jennb616 I bought a thrift store wallet and immediately realized I may have found something that was never meant to be donated… 😳 The label said “Uncle Joe Disney” and I genuinely don’t know what to think. #tthriftfindstthriftstorefindsstorytime ♬ original sound – Jenny B

Her next step is to head back to the thrift store and speak with the owner to see if they have any information about where the wallet originally came from. Her goal is to return the item to whoever it belonged to, especially if it turns out she is holding onto someone’s actual loved one.

Barnes has also shared the story on TikTok at @jennb616, where others can follow along with the discovery. She mentioned that she loves the nostalgia of thrifting, as many items remind her of things her parents or grandparents owned, and that there is something special about giving those items a second life. Other wallet-related stories, like a tiktoker who forgot her wallet in an airport terminal, have also gained social media attention.

However, this particular find has changed how she shops going forward. She said she will be taking a much closer look at every zipper, pocket, and compartment when making thrift store purchases in the future. Similar discoveries, like a Florida woman noticing something suspicious while charging a thrift store wheelchair, can lead to unexpected outcomes.

Barnes also noted that she loves the history these items carry when you find them on a shelf, and that many thrifted pieces carry personal meaning from whoever owned them before. This discovery, though, was something she said she never could have expected when she picked up the wallet.

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