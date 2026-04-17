This TikToker forgot her wallet in an airport terminal, only to be kicked off her flight when she tried to get it back

Boarding a plane and going through several security checks can surely puzzle anyone, but sometimes things get so overwhelming that small mistakes become blunders and can even turn into a nightmare for some. A similar incident happened with a TikToker named Emily Ball, who forgot her purse at the airport while boarding the plane, but when she returned to pick it up, she was kicked off the plane by the flight staff.

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According to BroBible, Emily Ball posted a video detailing the incident, with the text stating that the chances of getting kicked off a plane are low but never zero. In her video, Emily explained that she had left her purse at the airport while boarding. When she requested that the staff let her get it back, they let her go. However, when she returned and tried to open the door, the staff called her actions a violation, asked her to leave the plane immediately, and even called the police.

Ball in her statement said, “They told me to go, like, leave the plane to go back out and get my wallet,” Ball claims. “So, I just open the door to leave. Like, I came back out here, and I think I, like, violated TSA. They’re like, ‘You can’t go on this plane. It’s a violation. You’re supposed to knock,’” she recalls. “I just forgot my wallet. I was panicking. I couldn’t — I’m not gonna fly to Miami without my ID.” Despite her requests, she was not allowed to board the plane.

Ball misinterpreted the situation and failed to comprehend the attendant’s instructions properly

Her peace was shattered, similar to this Spirit Airlines passenger during a quiet nap. Ball alleged that the attendants directed her to open the flight door, which seemed unlikely for any flight attendant. It is possible that the flight attendant would have advised her about the situation, but, in a panic, she made a blunder by opening the door. As a result of her offense, she was not allowed to board the plane afterwards.

@emily_ball Replying to @Cici never thought this video would make it off my private story ♬ Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii – MarioKart Audios

Even though the decision might have looked a bit harsh, American Airlines has explicitly stated on its website, “Once the door is shut, it will not be reopened unless there is a health, safety, or security issue.” And this is not the only incident when something like this has happened to a passenger. In another incident, a boy left his father’s passport at the airport, only to realize that he had left the passport at the airport, but since the plane was about to take off, the passenger went all the way to his father’s international destination, only to come back and receive his passport.

Even though Emily was removed from the flight, she was then given a free flight to Miami for the inconvenience. This incident is an example for everyone who is thinking of traveling because a small misunderstanding can turn a pleasant travelling experience into an absolute nightmare, similar to what it was for those who saw the crew taping Spirit Airlines’ airplane’s wings.

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