‘Health hazard’: Video allegedly shows Crumbl Cookie employees styling hair in the kitchen, and the internet appears concerned

Footage of what appears to be a Crumbl kitchen is spreading on social media, showing an alleged Crumbl employee styling the other’s hair. It is claimed that the woman shown in the video did not have a hairnet on her hair or any other measure to prevent her hair from falling into areas where food is prepared and handled. No comments from Crumbl were found.

Recommended Videos

According to the Daily Dot, the @HistorianUSA1 shared a video on Twitter/X, allegedly associating it with Crumbl’s kitchen. In the video, a woman can be seen loosening another woman’s braids and applying some sort of scalp cream on it while allegedly sitting on a prep counter. The user described this scene as “a straight-up health hazard and one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen in a kitchen.”

The video’s overlay says, “When you walk up to Crumbl Cookies and the saxophones start getting louder.” While the caption claims, “A girl doing another girl’s hair over the kitchen prep counter. Hair just falling onto the surface where food gets made and handled. Strands everywhere near open food areas. Zero gloves, zero hairnets, zero care.” Despite this stance, it is unclear whether it was actually a Crumbl’s kitchen.

Viewers raise health concerns over alleged kitchen practices

As the video gained traction, viewers poured out their opinions about Crumbl in the comment section; many worried about health risks that could arise from the alleged kitchen practices. One of the commenters stated, “YIKES!!! HOLY HELL!!! Does the place even have a manager? HAS THE MANAGER BEEN TRAINED ONE TINY BIT?!! Call the Health Dept and send them the video!!” Another one added: “Hubs got norovirus from eating takeout food recently. ER doctor said it happens a lot because NASTY people who prepare the food don’t wash their hands.”

This clip from a Crumbl Cookie is actually vile 🤢



A girl doing another girl’s hair over the kitchen prep counter. Hair just falling onto the surface where food gets made and handled.



Strands everywhere near open food areas.



Zero gloves, zero hairnets, zero care.



This is a… pic.twitter.com/Cfb3jk3bzF — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 20, 2026

Some also seemed unenthusiastic about this franchise, as one of the commenters stated, “I don’t buy from Crumble Cookie. Too expensive, and their cookies aren’t all that good. After seeing this, there is no way I would purchase from them.” Another one added, “Your cookies were already overpriced and overhyped. This sh** right here – it’s going to hurt.” However, neither of these commenters provide evidence to back their claims.

Apart from the feedback, the footage appears to have been recorded from the outside, and it’s unclear whether it’s from Crumbl or another chain.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy