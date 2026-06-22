Crumbl worker saw customer add extra sugar to drink already loaded with 148 grams, then he claimed he got in trouble for saying the one thing

A Crumbl employee has seemingly gone viral for stopping customers from adding sugar to an already sugary drink. According to Daily Dot, he apparently raised health concerns for his customers who were asking for extra-sugar Coke and cookies along with the viral “dirty soda.” However, he claimed that the manager wasn’t that enthusiastic when he discussed the concern with the customers.

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The Crumbl employee with the username @aranisagoodboy went on TikTok to explain that many customers come to the franchise for the new viral drink, which is high in sugar. He mentioned that he is not a medical expert, but consuming this much sugar sounds unhealthy. He alleged that after he mentioned the sugar content to a customer, his manager suggested that he not discuss it; no attempt was made to contact Crumbl for comment.

He claimed that customers sometimes ask for extra sugar syrup in a drink that already contains 148 grams of sugar. The employee further added that some customers ask for a bag of six cookies with their drink, which makes the meal even sweeter. Though he declared that he does not have a say in any of the orders, as he stated, “I think it’s an interesting choice, but people can order what they want, I guess…And I just have to make it.”

Viewers weighed in after an employee raised concerns about excessive sugar consumption

His viral TikTok was then reposted by a verified X account, @WallStreetApes. The viewers seem divided on the matter, with some siding with the employee for sharing the concern, while others were of the view that one should respect customers’ personal choices.

Crumbl Cookie employee says they are instructed not to talk about how much sugar is in their new 148 grams of sugar drinks



He says he has people who come in and order the drink multiple times a day and he tries to warn them



He also says these same people who order the drink… pic.twitter.com/yJYbJXaF6v — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 21, 2026

One of them seemed concerned and wrote, “ive said this before that they should be illegal that you’re unwittingly poisoning people. No one would reasonably expect a normal drink has 120g of sugar. When i found that out about a starbucks coffee, i thought that s*** should be illegal.” Another one said, “If you’re consuming this amount of sugar per day, you’re cooked.”

Other viewers seemed displeased with the employee, as one stated, “People are not stupid. Stop infantilizing them. If they want to eat that much sugar, they can. If you are uncomfortable selling it, get a different job.” Another one added, “The nutritional information of Crumbl cookies and their drinks is available to the public. It is no one’s ‘job’ to inform customers, you are not their parent.”

Even though the employee seemed to end his video with the idea that people can consume whatever they want, it looks like his opinion on sugar consumption split the audience into two factions.

Opinion: I think those who are conscious about their food might dig into this TikToker’s claim. There could be more to this story than stated in the TikTok, but there’s no follow-up video from the creator or response from Crumbl to provide further insight.

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