A fashion designer posted a video about a restaurant visit in the UAE that left her feeling furious and shocked during a birthday dinner. Elham Al Arif shared the TikTok clip with on-screen text, “Incident at a restaurant Thoughts ????”. The video caption stated, “I seriously want to know if you’ve seen this or experienced this???”

Al Arif said in the video that her group had made a dinner reservation and she arrived last. She explained that she gave her friend’s name to the hostess so she could be taken to the table.

As the hostess walked her through the restaurant, she described passing the outdoor area with beautiful decorations and live music. She said the hostess then escorted her inside, which made her wonder why they were not staying outside.

She described questioning the manager about the indoor seating for Emiratis

Al Arif stated that she was dressed in traditional clothing for the dinner and noticed that everyone else in traditional clothing, such as abayas or kandoras, or dressed modestly with a hijab, appeared to be seated together in one indoor section. She said it looked like the restaurant was placing those diners on that side only.

She recounted joining her friends at the table and asking them what was going on. Al Arif explained that she then decided to speak with the manager because the arrangement seemed strange to her.

Al Arif said she politely asked the manager why all the Emiratis were sitting inside in that particular section instead of outside. The manager told her the outdoor area was a smoking section, and many people do not like that, she claimed. She also said she replied that the outdoor seating had not been offered to her group as an option. She added that the restaurant should have at least asked them if they wanted to sit outside.

She described the indoor lights as brighter, which made the space feel like a mall rather than an intimate setting. Al Arif noted that her group was there to celebrate someone’s birthday. She then stated that she told the manager, “I’m sorry, but there’s a totally different demographic sitting outside. And I don’t think that’s right.” She argued that an option should have been given to them.

She raised a hypothetical about two Emirati men seated nearby and asked whether they would be allowed to sit outside if they wanted to smoke. Al Arif said she could not remember the manager’s final response because she was still fuming about the situation. Restaurant celebrations have gone wrong elsewhere too, like a birthday dinner that spiraled into chaos.

She clarified that the outdoor vibe was not extreme, noting that a live singer was roaming around and it was not a party atmosphere. Al Arif ended the video by asking viewers if they could explain why the seating worked that way.

Viewer comments under the video showed a range of reactions to Al Arif’s account. One commenter described the situation as racist treatment in their own country and claimed similar experiences had occurred multiple times at fine dining restaurants, writing, “Being racist against us in our own country is CRAZY!! Happened to me multiple times when i step into fine dining restaurants they look at us like what are you doing here! The AUDACITY.”

Another commenter offered a different view and wrote that the arrangement is normal and a form of respect because most locals do not smoke or drink. The commenter added, “Actually it’s absolutely normal , it’s even kind of respect . Most of the locals don’t smoke or drink so being in separate corner is better for them to be comfortable . But u can pre book outdoor table anyway.”

Several commenters referenced a restaurant called Maison Revka in connection with similar experiences. One wrote, “Experienced this in Maison Revka. Racism towards us in our own country is INSANE!!!!” Another stated, “This happened to me in maison revka. It’s either they change the management or close it down because why am I being treated like that in MY OWN COUNTRY like babe we’re not in France.”

A commenter who said they live in Abu Dhabi shared a contrasting account and wrote, “That’s actually insane and reading the comments proves it! You need to raise a complaint against them. I live in AD, my friends wear abayas and this never happened to us.”

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