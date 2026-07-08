A man’s birthday dinner with 20 friends at a five-star restaurant spiraled into chaos, and he claims it ended with him behind bars

A man says his 20th birthday dinner with friends turned into a nightmare that ended with him spending the night in jail, all because of a $7,937 bill nobody could split, as reported by the Daily Dot. He shared the story across two TikTok videos under the handle @nevrcrd, with the first part pulling in over one million views.

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According to the creator, he had invited a group of 20 friends to celebrate his birthday at a restaurant he described only as five-star. He shared a glimpse of the final bill, which came to nearly $8,000. What he hadn’t anticipated was that the venue would not split the check by individual diner. Since he was the one who made the reservation, the entire tab landed under his name, leaving him solely responsible for the total. When he asked staff about splitting it another way, he says he was told no.

Faced with that answer, he turned to the group and asked everyone to help cover roughly $400 each. That request, along with everything that followed, was detailed in a second video he posted afterward. The response was mixed. Several friends claimed their mobile payment apps weren’t working or that they simply didn’t have cash on hand. One woman in the group flatly refused, arguing her meal had arrived cold and wasn’t worth what she’d be paying.

Not everyone was willing to pitch in

When he asked why she hadn’t mentioned the problem earlier in the meal, she reportedly said the restaurant wasn’t somewhere she’d typically go and she hadn’t felt it was her place to complain. She maintained that $150 was a fair price for what she’d eaten, and that’s all she was willing to contribute. Restaurant bill disputes escalating into legal trouble have become a familiar online story, including a man at DFW Airport who ended up in a police car after arguing over a bill he claimed he’d already settled.

While the group tried to sort out the money among themselves, a waiter came by repeatedly asking for updates on their progress. Each time, the creator managed to buy a bit more time before the next check-in. That changed on what turned out to be the final visit of the night. He says the staff member told him police had already been contacted and were on their way, and that the restaurant itself was about to close for the evening entirely.

The video ends there, with the creator telling viewers to expect a follow-up explaining what happened next. That third video has never surfaced, leaving the story without a real conclusion. Exactly how the night unfolded from that point, including the specifics that supposedly landed him in jail, remains a mystery to anyone who has followed the story so far. The events described in the video could not be independently verified.

Details about the restaurant’s identity and the nature of any arrest have not been confirmed.

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