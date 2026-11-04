Fox News anchor Bret Baier found himself at the center of an unexpected on-air moment on election night after apparently forgetting that his microphone was still live. The veteran journalist was caught asking co-host Martha MacCallum about putting a spin on the election coverage before realizing viewers could hear every word.

As Baier and MacCallum reported live on Tuesday night’s election results, Baier tried to transition away from Garrett Tenney’s coverage of the Michigan Senate race. Tenney was reporting on Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s win over Republican Mike Rogers amid a sweeping Democratic wave that many have dubbed a historic “blue tsunami.”

In a clip shared by Aaron Rupar on X, Baier was heard saying, “Okay, can we do a spin on the races that …” He abruptly stopped mid-sentence, apparently realizing he was still broadcasting. The anchor quickly acknowledged the mistake, telling his colleague, “Oh, I’m sorry, Garrett. I guess we’re on TV now.”

It was a brutal night for GOP

Following criticism on social media, the broadcaster attempted to explain what he intended when he used the term “spin” during the exchange. “That was to Bill Hemmer,” Baier explained in an X post later. “A spin on the board with Bill to see the various races that were outstanding. Thanks.”

OMG — Bret Baier on a hot mic is heard saying "can we do a spin on the races that?– oh, I'm sorry. I guess we're on TV." pic.twitter.com/sHRdYRJ5lR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026

He provided further explanation: “It means a spin on the board that Bill Hemmer controls looking at different states that had votes coming in,” Baier clarified. “Means show Michigan – Maine – Iowa The states that are remaining at that time.”

The moment came amid a significant election night for Democrats, who were making substantial gains across the country. Therefore, many social media users interpreted Baier’s remarks as an attempt to soften the election results for Fox News’ largely conservative audience.

In Michigan’s Senate race, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has been declared the projected winner by Decision Desk HQ against Republican Mike Rogers.

Beyond Michigan, the election results pointed to widespread dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

NBC News projected that Democrats had captured full control of Congress, securing a large House majority and flipping six Republican-held Senate seats in Maine, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

NBC News exit polling offered some insight into the political shift. Forty-three percent of midterm voters said opposing Trump was one reason they cast their ballots. Meanwhile, 71% said Congress had not exercised enough oversight of the president, including 41% of Republicans.

Trump later argued on social media that Republicans would have won in a landslide had he been on the ballot. He also appeared on Fox News and argued the Republican candidates that lost were not MAGA enough.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said his party would prioritize lowering costs, fighting corruption and ending the political chaos.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was positioned to become the first Black House speaker. He promised that Democrats would begin investigating corruption on the first day of the new Congress, while arguing that the cost of living remained too high for American families.

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