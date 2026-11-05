A woman’s father received a free iPhone in the mail, only for a driver to show up at his building and take the package away. Leedah, who posts on TikTok as @leedahxo and appears to live in Canada, shared the account in a video that has gained over a hundred thousand views under the caption “please share this with your parents. Help me catch these scammers.”

In the self-filmed clip, Leedah said her dad got scammed and that the people involved are coming for the elderly, so she asked viewers to share the video with parents and grandparents because she does not want anyone else getting scammed.

She explained that she and her dad went into a Rogers, a Canadian telecommunications brand, store and found another lady speaking to one of the customer service representatives. According to Leedah, that woman had also been scammed the same way as her dad.

Timeline of the calls and package pickup described in the video

Leedah said in the video that on September 9, her father got a call from so-called Rogers. The caller allegedly told him, “Hey, you’re a longtime customer. We want to give you a free phone, and it’s going to arrive in 2 days.” A screenshot shown in the video displayed an incoming call on 2026-09-09 at 12:05 PM lasting 53 minutes. She stated that he spoke on the call for about 1 hour and 52-something minutes.

Hours later, another call appeared in the screenshots from a number labeled “ROGERS.” On-screen text read that someone called him from “Rogers” 6 hours later and asked if the number was legit, noting that when she called, the office was closed and the store representative said it was probably fake.

She described a subsequent call from a lady named Sarah. A screenshot showed a contact saved as “Sara George Rogers” with the number, and on-screen text said her dad saved the contact because she asked him to call her specifically. Leedah quoted Sarah as saying to let them know when the phone arrives.

Two days later, the phone arrived, according to her account. On September 11, she said her father got another call confirming he received it, then was told there was a mistake and he was not supposed to get this specific phone, a lavender iPhone 17, 256GB. The callers said he had to return it and they would give him a different phone, with a driver downstairs.

She claimed her dad went downstairs and gave the package to the guy. Leedah noted that in the first phone call, the callers asked for his credit card number and he said he was not going to tell them that, but they then asked for his account number and name.

A screenshot of what she called a fake email appeared on screen, showing a Rogers sender address and a subject about a “Sincere apology & Special Credit.” She pointed out that the email misspelled her dad’s name and offered 3 months of free service plus a $100 account credit.

Leedah questioned how the service was activated without her dad’s authorization, noting there was no document or signage. She suggested it could be someone scamming within Rogers, working with other scammers outside of Rogers.

She said her dad called Rogers and was told they would freeze the account, but that he is still getting charged. Leedah asked why Rogers does not send an email to all customers to let them know about the scam. Scammers posing as trusted authorities can fool even skeptical people, as one man who nearly fell for a police scam found out.

Raising a detail she said she forgot to mention, Leedah stated that they got her dad’s address. “Do you know how scary that is?” she asked in the video, explaining that a random person the family has never met knows the address and is coming in front of the building. She ended the video by saying she is begging for help catching the scammers and for everyone else dealing with this right now.

Viewers responded with their own experiences after watching the video. One person said the same callers had reached out to them as well and described how they handle the conversations. They wrote, “They been calling me. I play along with them until I p–s them off.” Another viewer indicated the post was already having an effect beyond Rogers. They shared, “I got a email today from Fido in regards to this!! I guess your message is going out!!”

A third commenter pointed out that the situation was not isolated and had already led to significant charges for someone they know. They wrote, “Same thing happened to my neighbour, now they owe 5k.”

Several others focused on prevention for older family members. One explained their approach by writing, “Yup this why I have blocked unknown callers for my mom and tell her trust no one.” A different viewer described a method they use when a provider calls: “Whenever somebody from a cell phone provider is calling me on my phone, I demand to speak in French, and that is always they will hang up on you because they are not really Rogers, because Rogers has French speaking staff at all times.”

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