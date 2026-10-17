A parent hit a coach in the head after an 8-year-olds’ football game, and now Sheriff Grady Judd says he’ll send undercover cops to catch bettors

Youth football in Polk County, Florida, draws crowds of parents to fields every Saturday, and most of those games end with handshakes and snack bags. A game between eight-year-old teams in Winter Haven on Oct. 10 ended with a parent striking a coach in the head and a crowd of adults trading punches, according to Fox 13.

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The youth football brawl broke out on a field right next to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Central Substation. Investigators say the fight started when a parent hit a Plant City coach in the head, then spread to other parents and spectators as children in football gear scrambled away. Deputies were later told the argument may have started over adults betting on the game.

As of the latest reports, no one has been arrested, and investigators are still working to identify the people who started it. Sheriff Grady Judd says anyone found to have been disorderly will face criminal charges. However, the betting claims have not been confirmed, and investigators have no video or other proof of gambling so far, according to the outlet.

Lakeland youth football coach Sharod Odom, who attended the game, told Tampa Bay 28 that everything seemed normal as the teams walked off the field saying “good game.” That changed within moments. “It got real wild out there,” Sharod Odom said, describing adults swinging at and shoving one another after the eight-and-under game wrapped up.

Florida kids football game descends into all-out brawl as cops probe illegal bettinghttps://t.co/qMRdipjiSZ pic.twitter.com/38l083rjQK — New York Post (@nypost) October 15, 2026

Video from the youth football brawl shows a man grabbing another parent’s legs before both end up on the ground. Accounts differ on how it ended, as Tampa Bay 28 reported that everyone had already left by the time deputies arrived. Coverage also varies on the team names, with WFLA listing the HOA 30 Kartel and the Plant City Colts Certified Strikers.

Grady Judd told WFLA that the preliminary investigation pointed to people betting on the game. “Who would think that we would have to have undercover investigations at children’s sporting events,” Grady Judd said. The sheriff added that the kids behaved while the coaches and parents did not, and he called the fight “totally inappropriate on every level.”

The sheriff’s response goes beyond this one game. Grady Judd says he will send undercover detectives to youth football games across Polk County to look for gambling. “We’re going to go undercover and look for that conduct, and we’ll arrest you quick,” Grady Judd said. He also warned that adults should be teaching children how to behave rather than setting a poor example.

Once the people involved are identified, they could face misdemeanor charges of affray or disorderly conduct, as both are second-degree misdemeanors under Florida law. Gambling on a game is also a second-degree misdemeanor in Florida, so more charges are possible if detectives can prove money changed hands. Neither team responded to requests for comment from Tampa Bay 28.

Betting on youth football is not a new concern in Florida. ESPN’s Outside the Lines reported in 2011 that adults in South Florida were wagering on games involving children as young as five. A year later, nine coaches and associates were arrested on felony bookmaking charges in an investigation known as Operation Dirty Play, with authorities estimating that up to $100,000 could ride on a single youth championship game.

Parents have turned other Florida youth football games violent too, including one game where a mom joined a youth football fight between children on the field. However, the possible gambling angle has drawn far more attention to the Winter Haven youth football brawl, as it suggests adults may have had money riding on the outcome.

The Plant City coach’s condition has not been released, and the sheriff’s office has not said whether anyone was injured in the youth football brawl. No league has publicly commented on the fight or on the sheriff’s plan to place undercover detectives at future games.

Arrests could come quickly once deputies identify the parent who struck the coach, and Judd’s undercover deputies may start showing up at Polk County youth games as soon as this weekend.

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