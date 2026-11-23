A Wall Street Journal report published on Sunday described several unsuccessful efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to reconnect with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after Trump returned to office. The outreach began in the weeks following the January 2025 inauguration and continued through later points in the year.

Officials first tried established phone lines and other long-standing communication channels. Those contacts produced no response from Pyongyang. Separate steps were taken to pass along a written message. White House staff positioned themselves outside North Korea’s United Nations office in New York City and waited for an opening to hand over a letter.

They eventually gave the letter to a North Korean diplomat. At a subsequent United Nations meeting, that diplomat “tossed the unopened letter in front of a U.S. representative,” according to the report. The letter remained unread, and no reply followed.

Trump has been trying to persuade Kim to give up nuclear weapons

While traveling to Asia in October 2025, Trump spoke publicly about the lack of contact. He told reporters, “Put out the word. They have a lot of nuclear weapons but not a lot of telephone service.” The comment was presented as a general invitation for a response. Kim has also taunted Trump over North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Kim Jong Un is ghosting President Trump while expanding a nuclear arsenal capable of blasting L.A. and New York. Trump can’t even get his calls returned. https://t.co/2TO9wTBoln — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 22, 2026

Talks during Trump’s first term had centered on persuading North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons. The recent attempts appear to have returned to that same topic. Kim has stated that the United States should treat North Korea as a nuclear power. In a February speech, he said Washington faced a choice between “peaceful coexistence or eternal confrontation.”

During Trump’s visit to China last week, a last-minute effort was made to arrange a meeting between the two leaders. People familiar with the discussions said Kim “set conditions the U.S. couldn’t accept.” The meeting did not occur.

Trump has previously described his personal rapport with Kim in warm terms. At a 2018 campaign rally, he said the two “fell in love” after their initial meeting. In a 2020 interview with Bob Woodward, Trump likened the dynamic to instant chemistry. “You meet somebody and you have a good chemistry,” he said. “You meet a woman. In one second, you know whether or not it’s all going to happen.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy