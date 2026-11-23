Tokyo tour guide Peter Mazur said that he thought he had “seen it all in Tokyo.” However, a recent addition to the Ikebukuro district in Tokyo had him put on his Meta glasses and go on a hunt. In an Instagram (peter.mazur) and TikTok (peter_nina) video with over nine million views, he shared the moment he found the second addition by a project known as “KABE URANAI,” a fortune-telling wall.

The video starts with Mazur excitedly approaching a wall on a modern building featuring a white box with a gold handle and a black panel underneath. Both feature the words Kabe Uranai, with the box noting, “A project that hides fortune cards inside walls around the city.” He opens the box to find a card reader and instructions. He taps his bank card to pay the 999 yen fee, which is about $6.29. Then he crouches down and feels around the panel before pushing it.

Then it rattles, making a gurgling sound before sliding back some more to reveal a small card box lit with a spotlight. As he noted in his caption, “What in the Harry Potter is this?” As he walks around the Japanese city, he investigates the box and tells his viewers that the hidden cards aren’t “just a fortune card, but they actually leave a guide for the city that you’re in.”

Mazur says that each card comes with a challenge

The creator explains that the card featured an address and task. “It’s like a sidequest hidden in a wall in the city that you’re supposed to sidequest in. It’s super cool.” In the post’s caption, he told his viewers that if they looked for the wall, they “can expect some Tokyo -themed challenges along the way. Would you give it a try?”

Mazur’s post received mixed reactions. Many of his viewers loved the idea, like the user who remarked, “So you become an adventurer doing quests from the cards. Cool.” However, among the users who said they couldn’t wait to visit the wall were people who were critical of how he presented the experience, with one user complaining that he gave “zero explanation on what was happening.” Some even accused him of pretending he didn’t know about the experience.

Pop Bee reported that the Kabe Uranai started in Tokyo’s Shibuya district in October. The Ikebukuro wall Mazur visited is even newer, having opened in November. The outlet noted that the experience feels like a tiny secret ritual, turning ordinary street corners into adventure spots.

They note that the cards don’t actually share fortunes, but each card recommends a different unknown place to visit, to help locals and tourists discover something new about the city, like a restaurant or a unique experience to try. According to the Kabe Uranai Instagram account, the project aims to bring city walls to life. It accepts various cashless payments, including credit cards and transit IC cards.

Many of Mazur’s viewers were unsure of the experience itself and skeptical of his decision to pay for something he didn’t seem to know about. Another said, “This is giving me Alice in Borderland vibes,” while another compared it to Squid Game. One TikToker called the wall a “fancy tourist trap.”

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