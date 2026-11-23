An artist steps onto the London Tube and sees a woman wedged into her seat by a manspreader, so she hands him a drawing spanning 7 sheets of paper

Indie musician ratbag (worldofratbag) has been on a mission to combat manspreading “because I find them so damn annoying to sit next to.” As she told the Irish outlet herdotie, “I thought that drawing them would be a beautifully harmless way to spread awareness.” Her series has been wildly successful with her viewers, drawing praise and humor from women, and even men, with the latest video racking up over forty million views on Instagram and YouTube.

In the “Day 4” of her “drawing manspreaders in public” video, she boarded a train on the London Tube and quickly found her “model.” He was sitting in the second seat away from the door, with his legs spread wide, covering almost three seats. The woman next to him leaned into the partition by the door in comparison. Noting that her audience “said to add more paper… so I came prepared,” ratbag unfurled a stack of seven sheets of paper that had been taped together to make a long canvas.

Then, sitting across from the man, she drew him, putting his body in the center sheet and sketching his legs out on either side across the rest of the paper, asking in her overlay text, “Can I count this as public service?” Once done, she presented it to him. First, the man looks confused, but he quickly laughs sheepishly while peeking at ratbag’s camera. He then straightened, brought his legs closer together, and apologized to the woman next to him.

Her viewers loved how this man reacted to the sketch

Many of ratbag’s viewers were shocked at the man’s posture, with one viewer observing, “That’s not a man spread that’s childbirth.” The musician isn’t the first person to use drawings to point out what they consider bad behavior, and in her other videos, the men she handed her drawings to barely reacted. So when this man quickly fixed things, he got a lot of praise for his attitude.

As one user observed, “That’s the most ‘damn I never noticed I did this’ reaction.” Another wrote, “Bro was literally horrified at himself.” People were very happy that he dealt with the situation with a smile. One user wrote, “I’m so happy he closed his legs and smiled.” Although some people did wonder how he did not notice what ratbag was doing, considering the amount of paper she was working with.

The topic of manspreading remains a heated one. Independent describes the practice where a man sits with his legs wide apart, encroaching on an adjacent seat. While some see it as a display of dominance, others point to biology. Spinal neurosurgeon John Sutcliffe told The Independent that the posture might be about comfort rather than ego, citing the width of the male pelvis and the need to avoid testicular compression.

Research by UCLA, however, suggests that gender roles play a significant part, with their study finding that men are often more inclined to assert space while women tend to contract their bodies. They noted that this behavior was observable in public and private. The study did note that their findings were limited by a small population of volunteers, though, of whom the men were athletes.

In ratbag’s post, one user saw the ‘model’s’ reaction as a positive indicator, writing, “GIRL! I think you are going to singlehandedly tackle the global manspreading epidemic!!! Thank you from the depths of my newfound personal space.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the man’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from ratbag’s Instagram and YouTube posts.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy