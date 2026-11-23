A necropsy found the hat Fiona the hippo swallowed was 25 feet into her small intestine, and the zoo says surgery ‘would’ve been a death sentence’

A necropsy has revealed that the knit hat Fiona the hippo swallowed was lodged 25 feet into her small intestine, far beyond the reach of any medical intervention. This grim discovery confirms that the surgical path veterinarians hoped for was never a viable option. According to PEOPLE, the hat was located 50 feet from the end of her intestines, making it impossible for the care team to retrieve the item.

According to CNN, the incident began when a hat was tossed into the air and caught by a ceiling fan, which catapulted the object through a one-foot opening above the 12-foot-tall viewing windows of her habitat. While the team attempted to use a nine-foot scope borrowed from the Columbus Zoo to examine her digestive tract, they ultimately found that the object was too deep to be reached. Unfortunately, Fiona died about two weeks after eating the hat.

Cincinnati Zoo Director of Animal Health Dr. Mike Wenninger explained in the statement that the “Upper and lower GI endoscopy were unable to reach the object,” per PEOPLE. “The location and anatomy made laparoscopic removal impossible.” He stated, “No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked.”

The zoo had considered other options but said they weren’t viable

CNN reported that the zoo previously clarified on social media that performing a long, open surgical incision on a hippo of Fiona’s size “would’ve been a death sentence.” Zoo Miami associate veterinarian Dr. Gabriella Flacke, who consulted on the case, noted that while a hippo’s thick skin is a great defense in the wild, it creates a difficult environment for surgical incisions to heal.

The Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal health provided details on beloved hippo Fiona’s end-of-life-care after she ingested a knit hat that was accidentally tossed into her enclosure.



Dr. Mike Wenninger said the only option the team had was supportive care for Fiona, and,… pic.twitter.com/4ZMjLpT2Ci — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 22, 2026

Flacke told CNN that it isn’t uncommon for animals in zoos to die from ingesting foreign objects, especially hippopotamuses. She pointed out that since zoos are designed for interaction and draw people closer, “that makes it possible for things to fall in or things to get thrown in, whether that’s happening on purpose or not.” She said the aquatic animals, like alligators and hippos, will investigate splashes in water and accidentally eat the objects that fall in.

American Veterinary Medical Association President Dr. Jennifer Quammen characterized Fiona’s death as a terrible accident. She urged visitors to be mindful of their surroundings, respect barriers, and secure their personal belongings. She told the outlet, “We all share a responsibility to help protect animals from potentially dangerous objects. Something that seems harmless to us can have devastating consequences for an animal.”

The outpouring of grief has been immense, and Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike expressed deep gratitude for the support. “We were touched when we saw stadiums, bridges, and buildings lit in purple last night,” Jenike said. “The support that we’re feeling from all over the world reminds me of the time when everyone pulled together to root for her to survive.”

The Cincinnati Zoo has currently closed the Hippo Cove habitat to allow the staff time to grieve, noting that Fiona’s mother Bibi, her half-brother Fritz, and the other male, Tucker, are behaving normally.

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