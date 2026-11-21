Fiona the hippo died after swallowing a knit hat tossed into her enclosure, and the Cincinnati Zoo says ‘it was ultimately too much to overcome’

Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo hippo who became a social media star after her premature birth, died after swallowing a knitted hat that ended up in her habitat. The zoo announced her death on Thursday in an Instagram post, saying the hat caused complications that she could not overcome, as reported by the New York Post.

The hat landed in her enclosure earlier this month. Staffers placed the nine-year-old hippo under sedation and provided constant care to help her. Zookeepers said on Tuesday that she faced a risk of sepsis if she could not pass the item naturally. They gave her medication to help move the hat through her system, but those efforts did not succeed.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said. It added, “The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful, and she did not recover.”

She already beat the odds once

Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike said in the zoo’s official announcement that the staff was in shock. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore,” he said. Fiona would have turned 10 in January.

Her fans and zookeepers were crushed by her untimely death, the statement said. Fiona gained significant attention in 2017 when she was born prematurely. She quickly became a social media star, and many people grew attached to her journey over the years. The zoo said she inspired millions through her survival story and helped raise awareness for her species.

A zoo spokesperson said a visitor accidentally tossed the hat into the air in front of Fiona’s habitat at Hippo Cove, where it got caught by a ceiling fan. The fan then sent it through a one-foot opening above the viewing windows, per Gray News. “We probably couldn’t make that happen again if we tried. It was clearly an accident,” the spokesperson said. Surgery was not an option for a full-grown hippo, so her caretakers had hoped she would pass the hat naturally, as Popular Science reported.

Zoo staff have asked visitors to secure their belongings and take extra care near animal enclosures, and to notify a staff member if anything falls into one.. Ohio leaders also paid tribute, with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval calling Fiona “a symbol of perseverance and joy” and Gov. Mike DeWine writing that she “captured the hearts of Ohioans and those around the world.” Zoo leaders praised the animal care team and asked for space for the staff who worked with her.

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