A California couple died after a birthday party, and their kids’ lawsuit claims the only carbon monoxide detector by their room was disconnected

A new lawsuit claims that Jay and Kristen Ruskey died from carbon monoxide poisoning because of a disconnected detector and a neglected water heater, as reported by TMZ. The couple’s children filed the suit, naming homeowners Ben and Robin Korman, as well as the water heater’s manufacturer, as defendants.

The filing alleges that the only carbon monoxide detector in or near the guest bedroom where the couple stayed had been disconnected from its electrical wiring before the couple arrived. According to the complaint, this left the pair without a functioning detector to alert them to dangerous gas levels.

Jay and Kristen attended a birthday party at the Korman home in February and stayed the night. Court documents claim Kristen called 911 early the next morning when Jay started showing signs of severe medical distress, including vomiting and seizure-like symptoms. Hours later, the two were found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

That one alarm is now at the center of the case

During that first call, the couple told authorities that Jay had taken a mushroom-based psychedelic edible, TMZ reported. They declined a suggestion from responders to visit an emergency room and went back to sleep.

John "Jay" Anthony Ruskey III, 53, and his wife, Kristen Kelly Ruskey, 49, were found unresponsive on Feb. 8, hours after he had a medical emergency.



The couple went to a birthday party in Cambria and stayed the night in a room adjacent to a laundry room containing a gas-powered… pic.twitter.com/SGr3RhKx87 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 19, 2026

Beyond the disconnected detector, the lawsuit claims the Kormans either failed to have the water heater and exhaust system inspected by a qualified technician for years or ignored warnings about problems with the venting system. The complaint alleges that the Kormans knew or should have known about these dangerous conditions.

The suit brings claims of negligence and product defects, and the family is seeking to hold both the homeowners and the manufacturer accountable for the deaths in Cambria. The allegations have not been proven in court, and requests for comment to Ben Korman and Navien were not returned, according to Courthouse News.

Navien water heaters have been subject to multiple recalls, including a 2011 notice warning that a detached vent collar posed a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The lawsuit does not specify whether the Kormans’ water heater was part of any recall.

The manufacturer named in the suit is Navien, whose tankless water heater and exhaust venting system allegedly leaked carbon monoxide from an adjacent laundry room into the guest bedroom, per Courthouse News. The complaint states that Kristen’s 911 call came in at 4:34 AM and that guests checked on the couple around 9:30 AM.

The San Luis Obispo County coroner previously determined that Jay, 53, died of the toxic effects of carbon monoxide and that Kristen, 49, died of the toxic effects of carbon monoxide and ethanol. Both deaths were ruled accidental, and the sheriff’s office said a combination carbon monoxide and smoke detector in their room was found disconnected.

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